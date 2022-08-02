Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Business / Oil Drops As Weak China Factory Data Fan Demand Concerns
Oil Drops As Weak China Factory Data Fan Demand Concerns

Oil Drops As Weak China Factory Data Fan Demand Concerns

Business 2022-08-02, by Comments Off 2
Print Friendly

Oil prices dropped on Monday, as weak manufacturing data from China and Japan for July weighed on the outlook for demand, while investors braced for this week’s meeting of officials from OPEC and other top producers on supply adjustments.

Brent crude futures were down 82 cents, or 0.8%, at $103.15 a barrel at 0608 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $97.44 a barrel, down $1.18, or 1.2%.

Fresh COVID-19 lockdowns snuffed out a brief recovery seen in June for factory activity in China, the world’s largest crude oil importer. The Caixin/Markit manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) eased to 50.4 in July from 51.7 in the previous month, well below analysts’ expectations, data showed on Monday.

Japanese manufacturing activity expanded at its weakest rate in 10 months in July, data showed on Monday.

“China’s disappointing manufacturing PMI is the primary factor that pressed on oil prices today,” CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng said.

“The data shows a surprising contraction of economic activities, suggesting that the recovery of the world-second-largest economy from the covid lockdowns may not be as positive as previously expected, which darkened the demand outlook of the crude oil markets.”

Brent and WTI ended July with their second straight monthly losses for the first time since 2020, as soaring inflation and higher interest rates raise fears of a recession that would erode fuel demand.

ANZ analysts said fuel sales to drivers in Britain were waning, while gasoline demand remained below its five-year average for this time of the year.

Reflecting this, analysts in a Reuters poll reduced for the first time since April their forecast for 2022 average Brent prices to $105.75 a barrel. Their estimate for WTI fell to $101.28.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC)and allies including Russia, a group known as OPEC+, will meet on Wednesday to decide on September output.

Two of eight OPEC+ sources in a Reuters survey said a modest increase for September would be discussed at the Aug. 3 meeting, while the rest said output would likely be held steady.

The meeting comes after U.S. President Joe Biden visited Saudi Arabia last month.

“While President Biden’s visit to Saudi Arabia produced no immediate oil deliverables, we believe that the Kingdom will reciprocate by continuing to gradually increase output,” RBC Capital analyst Helima Croft said in a note.

The start of August sees OPEC+ having fully unwound record output cuts in place since the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in 2020.

The group’s new secretary general, Haitham al-Ghais, reiterated on Sunday that Russia’s membership in OPEC+ is vital for the success of the agreement, Kuwait’s Alrai newspaper reported.

Meanwhile, U.S. oil production continued to climb as the rig count rose by 11 in July, increasing for a record 23rd month in a row, data from Baker Hughes showed.

A break for Brent prices below key support level of $102.68 could trigger a drop into the range of $99.52 to $101.26, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.__The Nation

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Imran Khan’s party received illegal funds: Pakistan poll panel

Pakistan’s election commission has ruled that former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party... more»

Moscow blacklists 39 Britons, including Labour leader Starmer, ex-PM Cameron

Russia on Monday said it was blacklisting 39 British citizens, including Labour Party leader Keir... more»

UN chief warns of ‘nuclear annihilation’

UNITED NATIONS: UN head Antonio Guterres warned on Monday that a misunderstanding could spark... more»

90% of fish consumed in Pakistan is contaminated: WWF

Approximately 90% of the fish consumed in Pakistan is contaminated, putrefied, and unfit for human... more»

Oil Drops As Weak China Factory Data Fan Demand Concerns

Oil prices dropped on Monday, as weak manufacturing data from China and Japan for July weighed on... more»

‘Around 59.000 illegal foreigners deported’

ANKARA: The number of illegal foreigners deported from Türkiye in 2022 has soared to 59,000 and... more»

War on drugs; Over 1249 kilos of narcotics seized in 7 months; 359 peddlers held in J&K

Srinagar: War on drugs has been intensified in Jammu and Kashmir with police seizing 1249... more»

Austria mourns suicide of doctor targeted by anti-vaccine campaigners

Austrian leaders appealed for national unity after a doctor who faced death threats from... more»

Kashmir: AJK PM forms high-level committee to hold talks with protestors

Prime Minister Azad Kashmir Sardar Tanvir Ilyas Khan has said that a high-level committee headed... more»

Pakistan: Cabinet approves placement of Fauji Foundation under Defence Division

ISLAMABAD: The federal Cabinet has approved placement of Fauji Foundation under the Administrative... more»

Search

Back to Top