Moscow blacklists 39 Britons, including Labour leader Starmer, ex-PM Cameron
Moscow blacklists 39 Britons, including Labour leader Starmer, ex-PM Cameron

Russia on Monday said it was blacklisting 39 British citizens, including Labour Party leader Keir Starmer and former prime minister David Cameron.

London has been one of Kyiv’s most vocal supporters after President Vladimir Putin sent troops to Ukraine on February 24.

Russia’s foreign ministry said the citizens listed, including journalists, “contribute to the hostile course of London aimed at the demonisation of our country and its international isolation”.

“The choice in favour of confrontation is the conscious decision of the British political establishment, which bears all responsibility for the consequences,” the ministry added.

Moscow has banned several dozen British citizens — mostly politicians and journalists — from entering Russia since the start of its military campaign in Ukraine.

The new additions include several Labour MPs, Scottish politicians and members of the House of Lords.

Among the media names is the head of the BBC’s newsgathering Jonathan Munro, TV presenter Piers Morgan and BBC News presenter Huw Edwards.__Courtesy Khaleej Times

