Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Imran Khan’s party received illegal funds: Pakistan poll panel
Imran Khan’s party received illegal funds: Pakistan poll panel

Imran Khan’s party received illegal funds: Pakistan poll panel

International 2022-08-02, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Pakistan’s election commission has ruled that former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party received illegal funds, his party spokesman and media said, which could result in the former cricket star and the party being banned from politics.

In a case that has dragged on for years, Khan’s party on Tuesday was accused of receiving funds from abroad, which is illegal in Pakistan.

A three-member commission tribunal found that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party got funding from 34 foreigners or foreign companies.

The tribunal said the party had submitted a fake affidavit about its bank accounts, and it had determined that the party hid 13 bank accounts that it should have declared.

Pakistan’s Dawn news website reported that a show-cause notice has been issued to the PTI to explain why the commission should not seize the funds it received.

The election commission ruled the party received funds from businessman Arif Naqvi and 34 foreign nationals, said the report, adding that it allegedly kept 13 bank accounts hidden.

Khan was not immediately available for comment but a PTI spokesman denied wrongdoing.

“We will challenge this ruling,” the spokesman, Fawad Chaudhry, told reporters outside the Election Commission of Pakistan office in the capital, Islamabad.

Chaudhry said the funds in question were received from overseas Pakistanis, which is not illegal.

Khan was prime minister from 2018 until April of this year when he was forced to step down after losing a confidence vote that he said was the result of a conspiracy by the United States, which denies the charge.

Since then, Khan has been rallying his supporters to press his demand for a new election. The new prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif, has rejected that demand.

The person who filed the complaint against the PTI, party founder and former close associate Akbar S Babar, hailed the commission’s ruling.

“All the accusations against Imran Khan have been proven,” Babar, who fell out with Khan, told reporters, adding that Khan should step down from the party.__Courtesy Al Jazeera

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Imran Khan’s party received illegal funds: Pakistan poll panel

Pakistan’s election commission has ruled that former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party... more»

Moscow blacklists 39 Britons, including Labour leader Starmer, ex-PM Cameron

Russia on Monday said it was blacklisting 39 British citizens, including Labour Party leader Keir... more»

UN chief warns of ‘nuclear annihilation’

UNITED NATIONS: UN head Antonio Guterres warned on Monday that a misunderstanding could spark... more»

90% of fish consumed in Pakistan is contaminated: WWF

Approximately 90% of the fish consumed in Pakistan is contaminated, putrefied, and unfit for human... more»

Oil Drops As Weak China Factory Data Fan Demand Concerns

Oil prices dropped on Monday, as weak manufacturing data from China and Japan for July weighed on... more»

‘Around 59.000 illegal foreigners deported’

ANKARA: The number of illegal foreigners deported from Türkiye in 2022 has soared to 59,000 and... more»

War on drugs; Over 1249 kilos of narcotics seized in 7 months; 359 peddlers held in J&K

Srinagar: War on drugs has been intensified in Jammu and Kashmir with police seizing 1249... more»

Austria mourns suicide of doctor targeted by anti-vaccine campaigners

Austrian leaders appealed for national unity after a doctor who faced death threats from... more»

Kashmir: AJK PM forms high-level committee to hold talks with protestors

Prime Minister Azad Kashmir Sardar Tanvir Ilyas Khan has said that a high-level committee headed... more»

Pakistan: Cabinet approves placement of Fauji Foundation under Defence Division

ISLAMABAD: The federal Cabinet has approved placement of Fauji Foundation under the Administrative... more»

Search

Back to Top