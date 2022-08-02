Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / ‘Around 59.000 illegal foreigners deported’
‘Around 59.000 illegal foreigners deported’

‘Around 59.000 illegal foreigners deported’

International 2022-08-02, by Comments Off 2
Print Friendly

ANKARA: The number of illegal foreigners deported from Türkiye in 2022 has soared to 59,000 and increased by 136 percent compared to the same period of 2021, Directorate General of Migration Management has announced.

“In the first seven months of 2022, 59,040 illegal foreigners, 35,728 from Afghanistan and 7,214 from Pakistan, were safely sent back to their countries,” the directorate said in a written statement.

The number of illegal foreigners deported since 2016 has reached 358,736, while the deportations increased by 136 percent compared to the same period of the previous year, according to the officials.

“17,942 foreigners from 93 different nationalities are under administrative detention in our removal centers, and their deportation proceedings continue,” the directorate added.

It was also pointed out in the statement that 514,358 Syrians have returned to their country within the scope of voluntary repatriation.__Daily Hurriyet

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Imran Khan’s party received illegal funds: Pakistan poll panel

Pakistan’s election commission has ruled that former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party... more»

Moscow blacklists 39 Britons, including Labour leader Starmer, ex-PM Cameron

Russia on Monday said it was blacklisting 39 British citizens, including Labour Party leader Keir... more»

UN chief warns of ‘nuclear annihilation’

UNITED NATIONS: UN head Antonio Guterres warned on Monday that a misunderstanding could spark... more»

90% of fish consumed in Pakistan is contaminated: WWF

Approximately 90% of the fish consumed in Pakistan is contaminated, putrefied, and unfit for human... more»

Oil Drops As Weak China Factory Data Fan Demand Concerns

Oil prices dropped on Monday, as weak manufacturing data from China and Japan for July weighed on... more»

‘Around 59.000 illegal foreigners deported’

ANKARA: The number of illegal foreigners deported from Türkiye in 2022 has soared to 59,000 and... more»

War on drugs; Over 1249 kilos of narcotics seized in 7 months; 359 peddlers held in J&K

Srinagar: War on drugs has been intensified in Jammu and Kashmir with police seizing 1249... more»

Austria mourns suicide of doctor targeted by anti-vaccine campaigners

Austrian leaders appealed for national unity after a doctor who faced death threats from... more»

Kashmir: AJK PM forms high-level committee to hold talks with protestors

Prime Minister Azad Kashmir Sardar Tanvir Ilyas Khan has said that a high-level committee headed... more»

Pakistan: Cabinet approves placement of Fauji Foundation under Defence Division

ISLAMABAD: The federal Cabinet has approved placement of Fauji Foundation under the Administrative... more»

Search

Back to Top