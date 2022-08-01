Pakistan: Cabinet approves placement of Fauji Foundation under Defence Division

ISLAMABAD: The federal Cabinet has approved placement of Fauji Foundation under the Administrative Control of Defence Division.

Sources said that the Ministry of Defence has taken the approval to place the Fauji Foundation under the Administrative Control of Defence Division through circulating the summary.

It is pertinent to note that the Fauji Foundation is a charitable trust involved in the welfare of ex-servicemen of the Armed Forces all over Pakistan.

The Charitable Endowments business was transferred to provinces and Fauji Foundation was placed under the Social Welfare Department, government of Punjab through Capital Administration and Development Division Notification dated 29 Jul 2011 on reorganization of Federal Secretariat in pursuance of Constitutional Eighteenth Amendment.

However, it is important to mention that the Foundation carries out its activities across Pakistan and is not restricted to a single province. Also, under Section 3 of the 1890 Act, the Federal Government is the “appropriate Government” for Administration of the Foundation.

Sources said that the Defence division proposed that the Fauji Foundation may be placed under the administrative control of the Ministry of Defence, whereby the Foundation would continue to function as an independent charitable entity, under the 1890 Act.

Sources said that the Finance Division has raised no objection to the proposed arrangement as the Foundation fulfills the conditions such as the Foundation is financially a self-sustaining entity.

The institutional arrangement would not result in any increase in Federal Government’s development or current expenditure requirements.

The proposal will not impact (in any way) the Federal Government’s operational/employee-related expenses, or pension liabilities, sources added.

Meanwhile, the Establishment Division, Ministry of Law and government of Punjab has also endorsed the said proposal, provided that it continues to work as an independent and financially self-sustaining charitable entity, and status of its employees remains unchanged.__Pakistan Today