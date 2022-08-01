Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Pakistan: Cabinet approves placement of Fauji Foundation under Defence Division
Pakistan: Cabinet approves placement of Fauji Foundation under Defence Division

Pakistan: Cabinet approves placement of Fauji Foundation under Defence Division

International 2022-08-01, by Comments Off 3
Print Friendly

ISLAMABAD: The federal Cabinet has approved placement of Fauji Foundation under the Administrative Control of Defence Division.

Sources said that the Ministry of Defence has taken the approval to place the Fauji Foundation under the Administrative Control of Defence Division through circulating the summary.

It is pertinent to note that the Fauji Foundation is a charitable trust involved in the welfare of ex-servicemen of the Armed Forces all over Pakistan.

The Charitable Endowments business was transferred to provinces and Fauji Foundation was placed under the Social Welfare Department, government of Punjab through Capital Administration and Development Division Notification dated 29 Jul 2011 on reorganization of Federal Secretariat in pursuance of Constitutional Eighteenth Amendment.

However, it is important to mention that the Foundation carries out its activities across Pakistan and is not restricted to a single province. Also, under Section 3 of the 1890 Act, the Federal Government is the “appropriate Government” for Administration of the Foundation.

Sources said that the Defence division proposed that the Fauji Foundation may be placed under the administrative control of the Ministry of Defence, whereby the Foundation would continue to function as an independent charitable entity, under the 1890 Act.

Sources said that the Finance Division has raised no objection to the proposed arrangement as the Foundation fulfills the conditions such as the Foundation is financially a self-sustaining entity.

The institutional arrangement would not result in any increase in Federal Government’s development or current expenditure requirements.

The proposal will not impact (in any way) the Federal Government’s operational/employee-related expenses, or pension liabilities, sources added.

Meanwhile, the Establishment Division, Ministry of Law and government of Punjab has also endorsed the said proposal, provided that it continues to work as an independent and financially self-sustaining charitable entity, and status of its employees remains unchanged.__Pakistan Today

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Austria mourns suicide of doctor targeted by anti-vaccine campaigners

Austrian leaders appealed for national unity after a doctor who faced death threats from... more»

Kashmir: AJK PM forms high-level committee to hold talks with protestors

Prime Minister Azad Kashmir Sardar Tanvir Ilyas Khan has said that a high-level committee headed... more»

Pakistan: Cabinet approves placement of Fauji Foundation under Defence Division

ISLAMABAD: The federal Cabinet has approved placement of Fauji Foundation under the Administrative... more»

Sri Lanka: President Wickremesinghe says not the time for Rajapaksa to return

Sri Lanka’s new president Ranil Wickremesinghe said on Sunday it was not the right time for... more»

Drone Hits Russia’s Black Sea Fleet Headquarters in Sevastopol

A small explosive device carried by a makeshift drone hit the headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea... more»

Taliban and Iranian forces in deadly border clash

Afghanistan’s Taliban forces have clashed with Iranian border guards on the frontier between... more»

Russia says US, NATO ‘main threats’ to national security

SAINT PETERSBURG: The United States’ quest to dominate the oceans and NATO’s expansion are the... more»

US Speaker Pelosi confirms Asia-Pacific tour, silent on Taiwan

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi will lead a congressional delegation to the... more»

Indian children without Aadhaar digital ID shut out of school

LUCKNOW: Nine-year-old Rakhi and her two siblings should be in school, but instead they spend... more»

Pakistan: Court to indict (PM) Shehbaz, Hamza on September 7

A special court in Lahore on Saturday summoned Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza... more»

Search

Back to Top