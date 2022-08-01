Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Austria / Austria mourns suicide of doctor targeted by anti-vaccine campaigners
Austria mourns suicide of doctor targeted by anti-vaccine campaigners

Austria mourns suicide of doctor targeted by anti-vaccine campaigners

Austria 2022-08-01, by Comments Off 1
Print Friendly

Austrian leaders appealed for national unity after a doctor who faced death threats from anti-vaccination activists and coronavirus pandemic conspiracy theorists took her own life.

“Let’s put an end to this intimidation and fear mongering. Hate and intolerance have no place in our Austria,” President Alexander Van der Bellen said, hailing Lisa-Maria Kellermayr as a doctor who stood for healing people, protecting them from disease and taking a cautious approach to the pandemic.

“But some people have been enraged by this. And these people scared her, threatened her, first on the internet and then also in person, directly in her practice.”

The body of the doctor — who had often given media interviews about fighting the coronavirus pandemic and promoting vaccinations — was found in her office in Upper Austria on Friday.

Media cited prosecutors as saying they had found a suicide note and were not planning an autopsy.

Austria last month dropped plans to introduce compulsory COVID-19 vaccination for adults, saying it was unlikely that the measure would raise one of western Europe’s lowest vaccination rates.

Tens of thousands of people had marched in regular protests against lockdowns last year and plans to make vaccinations mandatory, highlighting a social divide over public health measures that many countries have experienced.

But the doctor’s death — which the Austrian physicians’ association said reflected a broader trend of threats against medical staff — shocked the country.

“Hatred against people is inexcusable. This hatred must finally stop,” Health Minister Johannes Rauch said.__Courtesy CNN.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Austria mourns suicide of doctor targeted by anti-vaccine campaigners

Austrian leaders appealed for national unity after a doctor who faced death threats from... more»

Kashmir: AJK PM forms high-level committee to hold talks with protestors

Prime Minister Azad Kashmir Sardar Tanvir Ilyas Khan has said that a high-level committee headed... more»

Pakistan: Cabinet approves placement of Fauji Foundation under Defence Division

ISLAMABAD: The federal Cabinet has approved placement of Fauji Foundation under the Administrative... more»

Sri Lanka: President Wickremesinghe says not the time for Rajapaksa to return

Sri Lanka’s new president Ranil Wickremesinghe said on Sunday it was not the right time for... more»

Drone Hits Russia’s Black Sea Fleet Headquarters in Sevastopol

A small explosive device carried by a makeshift drone hit the headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea... more»

Taliban and Iranian forces in deadly border clash

Afghanistan’s Taliban forces have clashed with Iranian border guards on the frontier between... more»

Russia says US, NATO ‘main threats’ to national security

SAINT PETERSBURG: The United States’ quest to dominate the oceans and NATO’s expansion are the... more»

US Speaker Pelosi confirms Asia-Pacific tour, silent on Taiwan

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi will lead a congressional delegation to the... more»

Indian children without Aadhaar digital ID shut out of school

LUCKNOW: Nine-year-old Rakhi and her two siblings should be in school, but instead they spend... more»

Pakistan: Court to indict (PM) Shehbaz, Hamza on September 7

A special court in Lahore on Saturday summoned Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza... more»

Search

Back to Top