Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Pakistan: Court to indict (PM) Shehbaz, Hamza on September 7
Pakistan: Court to indict (PM) Shehbaz, Hamza on September 7

Pakistan: Court to indict (PM) Shehbaz, Hamza on September 7

International 2022-07-31, by Comments Off 2
Print Friendly

A special court in Lahore on Saturday summoned Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz on September 7 for the framing of charges in a Rs16 billion money laundering case registered against them by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had booked Shehbaz and his sons Hamza and Suleman in November 2021 under sections 419, 420, 468, 471, 34 and 109 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and r/w 3/4 of the Anti Money Laundering Act. Suleman Shehbaz is absconding in the UK. During the hearing on Saturday, property details of Suleman, who was declared a proclaimed offender in the multi-billion-rupee money laundering case, were submitted in the court. Shehbaz and Hamza’s lawyers submitted requests for a one-time exemption on their behalf. Shehbaz’s lawyer Amjad Pervaiz informed the court that the premier had been advised against travelling as he was not well. “The weather was unpleasant yesterday which is why he did not come today.” Meanwhile, Hamza’s lawyer Rao Aurangzeb said the PML-N leader had severe back pain and he had attached the medical report with the exemption request. FIA Prosecutor Farooq Bajwa said the agency did not have any objections to accepting the exemption applications. The FIA also submitted the death certificate of Malik Maqsood – frequently referred to as Maqsood ‘Chaprasi’ – a central figure in the case.

Bajwa said the agency was submitting the certificate after verification from the National Database and Registration Authority thatMaqsood had died. The court then stopped case proceedings against the deceased. Separately, the FIA prosecutor informed the court that the agency had obtained the record of 19 bank accounts of Suleman Shehbaz, while the record of another seven was yet to be obtained. “We have written to some agencies and their replies are awaited,” he added. “We have submitted details of Suleman’s properties that we have obtained so far.” Subsequently, the court summoned Shehbaz and Hamza on Sept 7 for the framing of charges and adjourned the hearing till that date. In December 2021, the FIA had submitted the challan against Shehbaz and Hamza before the special court for their alleged involvement in laundering an amount of Rs16 billion in the sugar scam case.

According to the FIA report submitted to the court, the investigation team has “detected 28 benami accounts of the Shehbaz family through which money laundering of Rs16.3bn was committed during 2008-18. The FIA examined the money trail of 17,000 credit transactions.” The report added that the amount was kept in “hidden accounts” and “given to Shehbaz in a personal capacity”. This amount (Rs16 billion) has nothing to do with the sugar business (of Shehbaz family), it claimed. The money received from the accounts of low-wage employees by Shehbaz was transferred outside Pakistan via hundi/hawala networks, ultimately destined for the beneficial use of his family members, the FIA had alleged.

“Eleven low-paid employees of the Sharif group who ‘held and possessed’ the laundered proceeds on behalf of the principal accused, are found guilty of facilitating money laundering. The three other co-accused of the Sharif group also actively facilitated the money laundering,” the agency had said.__Daily Times

(Visited 2 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Taliban and Iranian forces in deadly border clash

Afghanistan’s Taliban forces have clashed with Iranian border guards on the frontier between... more»

Russia says US, NATO ‘main threats’ to national security

SAINT PETERSBURG: The United States’ quest to dominate the oceans and NATO’s expansion are the... more»

US Speaker Pelosi confirms Asia-Pacific tour, silent on Taiwan

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi will lead a congressional delegation to the... more»

Indian children without Aadhaar digital ID shut out of school

LUCKNOW: Nine-year-old Rakhi and her two siblings should be in school, but instead they spend... more»

Pakistan: Court to indict (PM) Shehbaz, Hamza on September 7

A special court in Lahore on Saturday summoned Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza... more»

Britain’s trains disrupted in second widespread strike in a week

About 5,000 railway workers across almost a quarter of Britain’s network have gone on strike as... more»

India’s Jaishankar likely to hold 1st in-person meet with Taliban foreign minister Muttaqi in Tashkent

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar is likely to hold a bilateral meeting with... more»

Not COAS job to seek US help in securing IMF loan: Pakistan’s Ex-PM Imran

Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan has said that it was not the army chief’s job... more»

Germany must be impartial in disputes with Greece: Türkiye

Türkiye’s foreign minister urged Germany on July 29 to be “an honest broker” and not always... more»

Gazprom stops Latvia’s gas in latest Russian cut to EU

Russian energy giant Gazprom says it has suspended gas supplies to Latvia – the latest EU... more»

Search

Back to Top