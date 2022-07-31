Voice Of Vienna

Not COAS job to seek US help in securing IMF loan: Pakistan’s Ex-PM Imran

Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan has said that it was not the army chief’s job to approach the United States over the International Monetary Fund (IMF) deal.

“If these reports are correct that [Chief of Army Staff] General Bajwa is seeking America’s help in getting IMF [loan] it means that the country is getting weaker,” he said in an interview with the local TV channel on Friday.

His statement comes as COAS Gen Bajwa reached out to the US administration with a request for help in securing an early dispersal of a tranche of bailout package from the IMF in an effort to stabilise the dwindling economy of Pakistan.

According to security sources, the army chief spoke by phone with US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman earlier this week.

They said Gen Bajwa made an appeal to the White House and the Treasury Department to push the IMF to immediately supply nearly $1.2 billion that Pakistan is due to receive under a resumed loan programme.

“If America helps us in the current situation, what will it demand in return for help? I fear that the security of the country will be weakened,” Imran remarked.

Commenting on the development, the ex-premier said the report implied that no one including the international community and people of the country has confidence in the coalition government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Imran said the only way to steer the economy out of crisis and to reverse the “regime change operation” was to hold early and transparent elections.

The former premier said after the PTI dealt a blow to the PML-N in Punjab by-elections, the incumbent rulers were wary of going into the early polls.

“Their [government] concerns are legitimate because Pakistan has changed as they were confident of winning the polls using the state machinery,” he said adding that ruling alliance were taken aback after his party secured landslide victory despite rigging attempts.

Imran said that the people of Pakistan rejected the “regime change operation” which he alleged that engineered by the US to topple his government by backing then opposition parties’ no-confidence motion.

“Someone must be responsible for the prevailing crisis..all economic indicators have deteriorated and markets have lost confidence..,” he said while referring to his ouster from power.__Tribune.com

