Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Gazprom stops Latvia’s gas in latest Russian cut to EU
Gazprom stops Latvia’s gas in latest Russian cut to EU

Gazprom stops Latvia’s gas in latest Russian cut to EU

Europe 2022-07-31, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Russian energy giant Gazprom says it has suspended gas supplies to Latvia – the latest EU country to experience such action amid tensions over Ukraine.

Gazprom accused Latvia of violating conditions of purchase, but gave no details of that alleged violation.

Latvia relies on neighbouring Russia for natural gas imports, but its government says it does not expect Gazprom’s move to have a major impact.

Meanwhile, Ukraine says it killed 170 Russian troops in the past 24 hours.

Ukraine’s military also said its forces had destroyed two Russian arms dumps in the Kherson area.

Ukraine has stepped up efforts to push the Russians out of Kherson, a major strategic city in the south. The BBC was unable to verify the latest Ukrainian claims.

The UK Ministry of Defence says Russian forces have probably established two pontoon bridges and a ferry system to enable them to resupply Kherson, after Ukrainian rockets damaged key bridges in recent days.

EU states accuse Russia of weaponising gas exports in retaliation for far-reaching Western sanctions imposed over its invasion of Ukraine.

In Latvia, gas forms only 27% of energy consumption. Edijs Saicans, a senior Latvian economics ministry official quoted by Reuters news agency, said Gazprom’s move on Saturday was not expected to have a major impact.

Nato has bolstered forces in Latvia and its Baltic neighbours Estonia and Lithuania, as the region has long been seen as a potential flashpoint with Russia.

Ethnic Russians form large minorities in the Baltic states. Those states – formerly part of the Soviet Union – plan to stop importing Russian gas next year.

Gazprom sharply cut gas deliveries to Europe via the Nord Stream pipeline on Wednesday to about 20% of its capacity.

The EU rejects Russia’s demand that member states pay for Gazprom gas in roubles, not euros. The EU says there is no contractual condition for rouble payments.

On Thursday the Latvian gas utility Latvijas Gaze said it was buying Russian gas but paying in euros.

Since Russia’s February invasion of Ukraine and the tightening of Western sanctions, Gazprom has suspended gas deliveries to Bulgaria, Finland, Poland, Denmark and the Netherlands over non-payment in roubles. Russia has also halted gas sales to Shell Energy Europe in Germany.

The EU is now striving to boost gas imports from elsewhere, including liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Norway, Qatar and the US.__BBC.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Germany must be impartial in disputes with Greece: Türkiye

Türkiye’s foreign minister urged Germany on July 29 to be “an honest broker” and not always... more»

Gazprom stops Latvia’s gas in latest Russian cut to EU

Russian energy giant Gazprom says it has suspended gas supplies to Latvia – the latest EU... more»

Soldier, six militants killed in Balochistan clash: ISPR

QUETTA: One soldier was killed and six militants were dead after an overnight operation in... more»

Apple farming goes hi-tech: Startups help Kashmir growers digitally determine quality, pH value, shelflife of fruits

Srinagar: Last year apple grower Shabir Ahmad Bhat suffered huge losses because of poor quality... more»

Belarusian Sources See Lingering Russian Threat to Ukraine’s North, Disagree on Belarus’ Role

WASHINGTON/VILNIUS — Exiled Belarusian sources say recent Russian military activities inside... more»

Spain inflation highest since 1984; new record for eurozone area

Spanish consumer prices have risen at the fastest pace since September 1984, national statistics... more»

China to resume visa issuance to Afghans, exempt Afghan imports from tax

BEIJING: China will resume issuing visas to Afghans from August 1 and allow 98% of Afghan imports... more»

India: Two pilots of IAF killed in Mig-21 aircraft accident near Barmer

New Delhi, Jul 28: Two pilots of the Indian Air Force (IAF) were killed on Thursday night when... more»

Pakistan’s army chief seeks help from US to secure early IMF tranche

ISLAMABAD: With the economic situation getting worse, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed... more»

Greece keeps 50 asylum seekers on islet for 11 days

Greece has pushed back some 50 asylum seekers to Türkiye following 11 days of forcefully keeping... more»

Search

Back to Top