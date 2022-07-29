Pakistan: Target killings in North Waziristan; Jirga announces to block roads, boycott polio vaccination

MIRANSHAH: The grand jirga of elders of all tribes in North Waziristan on Tuesday asked the government to restore lasting peace and stop target killing or else they would launch a strong protest movement for their rights.

The two-week protest sit-in being staged by the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl against the killing of religious scholars and JUIF activists Qari Samiuddin and Hafiz Nauman was turned into a grand jirga, which passed several resolutions.

Prominent elders from all tribes of North Waziristan, including Member National Assembly Mohsin Dawar, chief of Waziristan Malik Nasrullah Khan, chief of Dawar tribe Malik Jan Muhammad, Tehsil Miranshah Chairman Maulana Naik Zaman Haqqani, Ulema and social and political figures attended the grand jirga.

Announcing declaration at the end of the jirga, the elders said that Afghan Highway – Bannu-Miranshah road would be blocked for traffic from today to protest the rising incidents of target-killing in North Waziristan.

They announced banning the elders and Maliks or tribes’ chieftains not to visit government offices, including the tehsil municipal administration as a mark of protest against the lawlessness.

The people of the entire North Waziristan tribal district, they said, would not vaccinat their children against the poliovirus and there would be a complete boycott of polio immunisation drives in future.

The elders said that protest-sin would be shifted to Islamabad if the demands for the restoration of lasting peace and permanent halt to target-killing were not met forthwith.

The elders also convened the meeting of grand jirga of North Waziristan, Bakakhel and Janikhel tribes and warned that a fine would be imposed on the elders and maliks if they did not attend the grand jirga.

The declaration said that nothing less than restoration of lasting peace and putting a halt to target-killing would be accepted.

The elders said that they would not hold talks with officials in government offices or compounds, rather it would be held at Madrassa Nizamia in Eidak where the protest sit-in was being staged.

The elders also agreed that protest sit-in would be continued until and unless peace was restored and target-killing was stopped.

It may be mentioned that religious scholars Qari Samiuddin and Hafiz Nauman were shot dead after gunmen riding motorcycle ambushed their vehicle in Eidak area in the Mir Ali tehsil. Samiuddin was an administrator at a religious seminary in the area and a local leader of the JUIF.

He was regarded as a strong voice against lawlessness and targeted killings in the area.

Hafiz Nauman was a local councillor, who also belonged to JUIF.

North Waziristan has witnessed a spate of killings over the past several months.

Locals say unidentified armed men target people who raise their voice for peace or who challenge the presence of armed groups in the area.__The News