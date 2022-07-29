Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Pakistan ‘Govt may call snap polls if PTI dissolves Punjab, K-P assemblies’, Sanaullah tells Imran
Pakistan ‘Govt may call snap polls if PTI dissolves Punjab, K-P assemblies’, Sanaullah tells Imran

Pakistan ‘Govt may call snap polls if PTI dissolves Punjab, K-P assemblies’, Sanaullah tells Imran

International 2022-07-29, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Amid calls by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for snap polls in the country, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was in favour of the early elections but has been silent due to concerns of the coalition partners.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Thursday, he said that the general elections can be held if both Punjab and K-P assemblies are dissolved.

Sanaullah demanded that the verdict of the PTI foreign funding case must be announced immediately. “The case is pending for the last eight years… it has been reserved. I fail to understand what’s the hurdle in announcing the verdict,” he questioned.

Lashing out at ex-prime minister Imran Khan, the interior minister said that the former was driving people out of the country. “National interest has no value for this man. Imran Khan is taking the nation towards a calamity and if the nation does not recognise that, we all would bear the consequences.”

He alleged that Imran Khan himself looted Rs50 billion and does not respond to the allegations against him but kept on hurling abuses at the opponents.

He said that the PML-N was in favour of the early election from day one but became silent due to concerns of the coalition partners, adding that party supreme leader and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is still in favour of going for the elections.

“It was these people [PTI] who agreed to increase the prices of electricity and petrol but we saved the country from default,” he added.

The PML-N leader said that Imran Khan himself had nominated the Chief Election Commissioner.” If you wish to go to the Judicial Commission of Pakistan against the election commissioner then go but if you want elections then dissolve K-P and Punjab assemblies,” he said but added that what the Pakistan Democratic Alliance (PDM) decides on the matter remains to be seen.

Sanaullah further said that the government has no power to arrest or detain anyone as it is the “jurisdiction of NAB and FIA”.

He predicted that the new Punjab government will not last even for a month as it was standing on a difference of only seven votes.__Tribune.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

End ‘double standards’ on refugees, UN expert urges Poland

Polish authorities must stop locking up migrants near the Belarus border and put an end to the... more»

Cold showers as German city of Hanover reacts to Russian gas crisis

The German city of Hanover has turned off the heating and switched to cold showers in all public... more»

Kashmir: Organic veggies to sweet corn; Over 12L J&K farmers received Rs. 1983 Cr under `PM Kisan’

Srinagar: Fifty-nine-year-old Nazir Ahmad Bhat from Baramulla owned one-and-a-half acres of... more»

Pakistan ‘Govt may call snap polls if PTI dissolves Punjab, K-P assemblies’, Sanaullah tells Imran

Amid calls by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for snap polls in the country, Interior Minister... more»

Chomsky In Interview: Urges Pakistan, India To Accommodate Each Other

Renowned philosopher, linguist and cognitive scientist Prof Noam Chomsky has said that for... more»

Pakistan: Target killings in North Waziristan; Jirga announces to block roads, boycott polio vaccination

MIRANSHAH: The grand jirga of elders of all tribes in North Waziristan on Tuesday asked the... more»

Macron hosts Saudi crown prince despite rights outrage

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron is hosting Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin... more»

Kashmir: Malik shifted to hospital after health deteriorates

Illegally detained Kashmiri Hurriyat leader, Muhammad Yasin Malik, was shifted to a hospital on... more»

As monkeypox surges, WHO urges reducing number of sexual partners

As monkeypox cases surge globally, the World Health Organization has called on the group currently... more»

Kashmir: G-B govt to organise gemstones, minerals exhibition to attract investment

GILGIT: The Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B) government has planned a ‘gemstones and minerals’... more»

Search

Back to Top