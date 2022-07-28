Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Pakistan: Govt decides on judicial reforms to ‘curtail SC powers’
Pakistan: Govt decides on judicial reforms to ‘curtail SC powers’

Pakistan: Govt decides on judicial reforms to ‘curtail SC powers’

International 2022-07-28, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

ISLAMABAD: In the aftermath of the Supreme Court decision against Punjab Assembly Deputy speaker’s ruling, the federal government on Wednesday decided to curtail the apex court’s jurisdiction on suo motu notices and powers of the chief justice to constitute benches among others.

The federal cabinet met under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and decided to legislate on the Supreme Court powers and jurisdiction.

After the meeting, while speaking to the media, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that a parliamentary committee will be formed on “judicial reforms.”

The move came after the devastating blow to the nascent Shehbaz Sharif-led ruling coalition, as the Supreme Court struck down Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari’s ruling on the election of Punjab chief minister, paving the way for PTI’s selected Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi to ascend to the throne in the country’s political heartland.

In the conclusion to a hearing that gripped the country for the past four days, a three-member bench, comprising Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar, announced an unusually harsh verdict after over a three-hour delay on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Supreme Court Bar Association, High Court Bars of all provinces, Pakistan Bar Council, and members and nominated members of Judicial Commission have also demanded to limit the powers of Supreme Court in their joint resolution.

They said that Article 175A and Article 209 of the Constitution should be amended so that the forum for appointment and removal of judges can be one and judges, bar, administration and parliament are all equally represented in it.

The lawyers said that the parliament should amend Article 175 (2) and 191 of the Constitution, abolishing the chief justice’s blanket authority in forming the benches, fixing the date of the cases and taking suo motu notices and give these powers to five most senior judges of the top court.__Pakistan Today

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

As monkeypox surges, WHO urges reducing number of sexual partners

As monkeypox cases surge globally, the World Health Organization has called on the group currently... more»

Kashmir: G-B govt to organise gemstones, minerals exhibition to attract investment

GILGIT: The Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B) government has planned a ‘gemstones and minerals’... more»

Ahead of Biden-Xi Call, US Warns of Risk of Major Accident in South China Sea

WASHINGTON — The United States has said “it is only a matter of time” before there is a... more»

Gas prices soar as Russia cuts German supply

Gas prices have soared after Russia further cut gas supplies to Germany and other central European... more»

Pakistan: Govt decides on judicial reforms to ‘curtail SC powers’

ISLAMABAD: In the aftermath of the Supreme Court decision against Punjab Assembly Deputy... more»

Police Open Fires at Protesters in PoK’s Rawalakot, Several Injured

Rawalakot, July 26: Police opened fire and used tear gas on protesters in the Thorar area of... more»

Holocaust survivors slam race remarks by Hungary’s Orban

Jewish community representatives on Tuesday voiced alarm after Hungarian leader Viktor Orban spoke... more»

Kashmir: ‘Satark Nagrik’ to `AZAN’; J&K launches digital Initiatives to ensure ease of living

SRINAGAR, JULY 26: Jammu and Kashmir has embarked on a new journey to improve the living... more»

India slams Pakistan, China over move to add more countries in CPEC projects

New Delhi, July 26: India on Tuesday slammed Pakistan and China for their move to involve third... more»

US urges China to act on Myanmar after executions

The US has urged China to increase pressure on Myanmar following the military junta’s... more»

Search

Back to Top