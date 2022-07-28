Kashmir: Malik shifted to hospital after health deteriorates

Illegally detained Kashmiri Hurriyat leader, Muhammad Yasin Malik, was shifted to a hospital on Wednesday after his health deteriorated at New Delhi’s infamous Tihar Jail where he was on a hunger strike for past many days.

According to Kashmir media service,Yasin Malik was shifted to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi this evening by the authorities after he remained on an indefinite hunger strike since Friday (July 22).

He stopped eating food since 22 July saying that his case was not being investigated properly. Yasin Malik has refused to eat on Friday and declared an indefinite hunger strike. Initially, the jail officials met with him and tried to convince him to end his hunger strike, but he categorically refused. From 24 July, he was on intravenous fluid.

Malik was sentenced by a special court of India’s dreaded National Investigation Agency in Delhi this year for life imprisonment in false cases registered against him.

Wani concerned over declining health of Malik, other prisoners: Senior All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Leader Altaf Hussain Wani has expressed his grave concern over the plight of Kashmiri prisoners particularly the declining health of JKLF Chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik, who is on hunger strike since July 22.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, Wani while referring to Malik’s fragile health said, “Malik has already been suffering from multiple acute ailments.” The Indian authorities, he said, have been forcing the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chairman to take extreme measures. Urging world human rights orgnizations to take effective notice of the matter, Wani said that Malik’s life was at grave risk in jail. Highlighting the plight of other Kashmiri prisoners lodged in Tihar jail, the APHC leader said that Hurriyat leaders and activists languishing in the notorious prison had been deprived of their basic rights including the right to proper food, and medical treatment. He said that it was unfortunate that the Kashmiri leaders had been left to rot in prisons without any trial.

Meanwhile, the APHC leader took strong notice of the BJP’s Hag Gar Janda campaign and termed it as an attempt to Indianise Kashmir. The Indianisation of Kashmir, he said had started soon after India’s apartheid regime revoked Article 370 of the Indian constitution and stripped the region of its nationhood status. As part of its campaign to Indianise Kashmir and the Kashmiris, he said, “Modi government has taken several initiatives to erase Kashmiris’ political and cultural history”.

“From renaming of Kashmir’s historical places on Indian Hindutva ideologues to changing political, religious and ideological landscape of India adminstrated Jammu and Kashmir and making it mandatory for Kashmiri students at schools and colleges to sing Indian national anthem and celebrating International Day of Yoga were amongst some preposterous measures the Modi government had taken to Indianise Kashmir”, Wani said.__Daily Times