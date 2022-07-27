Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / India slams Pakistan, China over move to add more countries in CPEC projects
India slams Pakistan, China over move to add more countries in CPEC projects

India slams Pakistan, China over move to add more countries in CPEC projects

International 2022-07-27, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

New Delhi, July 26: India on Tuesday slammed Pakistan and China for their move to involve third countries in the multi-billion dollar connectivity corridor that passes through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (AJK).

External Affairs Ministry spokesman, ArindamBagchi said that such activities under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) are “inherently illegal, illegitimate and unacceptable”, and will be treated accordingly by India.

“India firmly and consistently opposes projects in the so-called CPEC, which are in Indian territory that has been illegally occupied by Pakistan,” he said.

India’s sharp reaction came after reports emerged that Pakistan and China decided to welcome interested third countries to join the flagship CPEC initiative at a meeting of the CPEC Joint Working Group (JWG) on International Cooperation and Coordination on Friday.

“We have seen reports on encouraging proposed participation of third countries in so-called CPEC projects. Any such actions by any party directly infringe on India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Bagchi stated.

The CPEC was launched in 2013 to improve Pakistan’s road, rail and energy transportation infrastructure besides connecting its deep sea port of Gwadar with China’s Xinjiang province.

The CPEC is part of China’s ambitious Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). India has also been critical of the BRI as CPEC is part of the initiative.__GK News

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

India slams Pakistan, China over move to add more countries in CPEC projects

New Delhi, July 26: India on Tuesday slammed Pakistan and China for their move to involve third... more»

US urges China to act on Myanmar after executions

The US has urged China to increase pressure on Myanmar following the military junta’s... more»

US and Taliban make progress on Afghan reserves, but big gaps remain

KABUL/ WASHINGTON: U.S. and Taliban officials have exchanged proposals for the release of billions... more»

Iran Says It Won’t Be Rushed Into ‘Quick’ Nuclear Deal

TEHRAN: Iran said Monday it would not be rushed into a “quick” deal reviving its faltering... more»

India: Congress stages protest in Jammu against Modi regime’s dirty tactics

Jammu and Kashmir Congress Committee has staged a protest demonstration against the Modi regime,... more»

EU nears deal to ration gas amid Russian cut-off fears

European Union governments on July 26 neared an agreement on rationing natural gas this winter to... more»

Greek firefighters battle inferno ‘disaster’ at natural park

Greek firefighters battled wildfires on three fronts Monday as flames destroyed around 2,200... more»

Pakistan: Acute shortage of anaesthetics in Lahore, hundreds of surgeries postponed

Islamabad; July 25: With the economy shrinking and rising inflation in Pakistan, there is an acute... more»

Three dead, including gunman, in Canada shooting: police

LANGLEY: Three people including the suspected gunman were killed in a series of shootings early on... more»

Gazprom: Nord Stream 1 supply to EU to be cut further

Russian energy giant Gazprom says it will once again drastically cut gas supplies to the EU... more»

Search

Back to Top