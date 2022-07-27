India: Congress stages protest in Jammu against Modi regime’s dirty tactics

Jammu and Kashmir Congress Committee has staged a protest demonstration against the Modi regime, and its agencies including Enforcement Directorate (ED) for harassing opposition leaders by implicating them in false cases.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the protest was held in Jammu and was led by former minister and Vice President JKPCC Mula Ram. The protesting activists carrying placards raised slogans against the Enforcement Directorate and the Modi regime.

Addressing the gathering Mula Ram said the Modi government is using its agencies as tools against the opposition party leaders. He said false cases are being framed against Congress Party top leaders and that too without registration of FIR or presence of money transaction records by the Enforcement Directorate.

This is blatant murder of democracy and Congress workers will continue protests till ED, CBI, NIA, etc stop harassing party leaders, he asserted.

Congress youth leader, Uday Chib, said that after failing in governance, BJP was observing the swing of the people towards supporting opposition parties in the elections. It has landed them into utter frustration as a result of which it is resorting to the low tactics. The people have realized today how the BJP leaders have betrayed the people. He said youth in IIOJK are up in arms against BJP for having failed to fulfill its promises.

In the wake of severe criticism of the Modi-led Indian regime’s campaign to force people in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir to buy Indian flag in connection with India’s Independence Day, the regime has been forced to drag its feet from the drive.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the matter came to limelight when Kashmiri students through a circular issued by the Education Department of India were ordered to pay Rs20 for the Modi regime’s ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ [Indian flag in every house] campaign. The circular was issued on July 16, directing the heads of the school institutions to collect money from every student and staff members for the campaign.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Ghulam Nabi Lone shared a copy of the circular on social media and questioned the Modi regime for making the “contribution compulsory”.

When the move was opposed by local population as well as politicians, Inderjeet Singh, a regional officer in the Education department, tried to hide the embarrassment by saying that the circular was “issued erroneously and the contribution was voluntary”.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti had on Sunday posted a video on Twitter in which employees of an urban body in Islamabad were purportedly making announcements through a public address system asking the shopkeepers to contribute Rs 20 each for the flag in order to “avoid trouble.”__Pakistan Today