Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Ex PM Imran asks how long state institutions would allow ‘mafia’ to ‘plunder’ Pakistan
Ex PM Imran asks how long state institutions would allow ‘mafia’ to ‘plunder’ Pakistan

Ex PM Imran asks how long state institutions would allow ‘mafia’ to ‘plunder’ Pakistan

International 2022-07-24, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

After facing defeat in the Punjab Assembly following PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat’s withdrawal of support, former prime minister and PTI Chairperson Imran Khan questioned how long would state institutions allow the Zardari-Sharif ‘mafia’ to ‘plunder’ Pakistan.

The letter by Shujaat came a day after his meeting with former president Asif Zardari. It instructed his MPAs to vote for PML-N’s candidate — Hamza Shehbaz. The PML-N leader was declared a victor after Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Mohammad Mazari ruled that PML-Q members’ votes were not counted considering the party head’s letter.

On Saturday the ex-premier took to his official Twitter handle to claim that the Zardari – Sharif “mafia” has bought the country to its knees politically and economically “simply to save their illegally accumulated wealth amassed over 30 years of plundering Pakistan”.

Imran warned that the country was not far from a “Sri Lanka moment” when the people of Pakistan would pour out in the streets.

“I can say with certainty after my interaction with our nation and their response to my call for Haqeeqi Azadi that [the] people of Pakistan have had enough”, he wrote, adding that the populace would not allow these “mafias to continue their loot and plunder”.

Call for protests

“Shocked” at the surprise win of Hamza Shehbaz in the election for Punjab Chief Minister post, Imran Khan urged his workers and supporters, particularly the youth, to stage peaceful protests on Friday night.

“I am in shock at what happened in the Punjab Assembly today,” Imran said while addressing the people. “Get everyone out of your homes and register your protest tonight,” he said. “People should protest, but don’t take the law into your hand, stay peaceful,” he added.

Imran fired a broadside against Zardari, charging him with “using stolen money in every election” and “buying democracy”.__Tribune.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Hungary’s Orban says EU sanctions on Russia have failed

The European Union needs a new strategy on the war in Ukraine as punitive sanctions against Moscow... more»

3 terrorists killed, 4 apprehended in North Waziristan operations: Pakistan Army

Security forces killed three and apprehended four terrorists during two intelligence-based... more»

Ex PM Imran asks how long state institutions would allow ‘mafia’ to ‘plunder’ Pakistan

After facing defeat in the Punjab Assembly following PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat’s withdrawal... more»

WHO declares highest alert over monkeypox

The monkeypox outbreak has been declared a global health emergency by the World Health... more»

Russia Denies Striking Port City of Odesa

Turkey said Russia has denied any involvement in missile strikes Saturday on the southern... more»

UK blames France as travelers face hours-long port delays

Truck drivers and Britons heading off on holiday by ferry faced hours-long waits at the port of... more»

Myanmar genocide case can proceed, top UN court rules

The UN’s highest court ruled on Friday that a landmark case accusing military-ruled Myanmar of... more»

Kashmir: Police in AJK’s Poonch open fire on peaceful protesters, many injured

Poonch, July 22: A number of protestors sustained injuries in the Poonch area of... more»

British Airways workers at Heathrow call off strike, vote to accept new pay deal

Hundreds of British Airways workers at London’s Heathrow airport voted on Friday to call off... more»

EU launches new legal procedures against UK over Northern Ireland

The European Union’s executive arm has launched four new legal procedures against the United... more»

Search

Back to Top