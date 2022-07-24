3 terrorists killed, 4 apprehended in North Waziristan operations: Pakistan Army

Security forces killed three and apprehended four terrorists during two intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in North Waziristan district on Saturday, according to a statement issued by the military’s media wing.

The Inter-Services Public Relations statement said a high-value terrorist commander, along with three other militants, was captured in an injured condition in the first operation. It added that three terrorists were killed in a second operation.

“Weapons, ammunition and IEDs (improvised explosive devices) were also recovered. All the terrorists (killed and apprehended) were affiliated with the Hafiz Gul Bahadur group.

“These terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces, extortion for ransom and killing of innocent citizens,” the ISPR said.

On July 13, the ISPR said security for­ces killed six terrorists dur­ing an IBO in North Waziristan’s Datta­khel area. A soldier was also martyred.

Clashes between security forces and suspected terrorists in North Waziristan tri­bal district have become quite frequent in recent months.

Late last month, two soldiers were martyred and seven terrorists killed during an exchange of fire in North Waziristan’s Ghulam Khan Kalle area.__Dwan.com