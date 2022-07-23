China denounces ‘Taiwan independence’ separatist’s visits to Lithuania

BEIJING: China on Friday expressed its strong protest over and firm objection to Lithuania for inviting You Si-kun, a notorious ”Taiwan independence” separatist, to visit Lithuania.

At the invitation of the Lithuanian Seimas, You, head of the “legislative body” of the Taiwan region is visiting Lithuania from July 21 to 23.

The Office of the Chargé d’Affaires of the People’s Republic of China in Lithuania, in a statement published on its website, responded that Lithuania’s decision disregard the overall interests of China-Lithuania relations.

The statement added that Lithuania’s act seriously violates China’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity, grossly interferes in China’s internal affairs, and recklessly tramples on international law and basic norms governing international relations.

“The one-China principle is a universal consensus of the international community, a norm governing the international relations affirmed in the UN General Assembly Resolution 2758, and also is the political foundation to develop relations between China and all other countries, which should not be trampled upon,” the statement read.

There is only one China in the world, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory, the Office of the Chargé d’Affaires reiterated, adding that the Taiwan question is the core interest of China and concerns the feelings of the Chinese nation, which brook no challenge.

“As a country that has established diplomatic relations with China and a member of the international community, it is Lithuania’s rightful duty to maintain the basic norms of international relations and promote the bilateral relations between China and Lithuania,” the office noted.

It also urged Lithuania to proceed from safeguarding the fundamental interests of the two countries and peoples, abide by the political commitment of the one-China principle, not send a wrong signal to the ”Taiwan independence” separatist forces, and stop adding new difficulties and obstacles to the bilateral relationship between China and Lithuania.

“Seeking Taiwan independence leads to nowhere, so does supporting it.”

The office also said no political force should underestimate the Chinese people’s strong determination, firm will and strong ability to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

China has decided to downgrade the diplomatic relations with Lithuania to the level of charge d’affaires after Lithuania, in disregard of China’s strong protest and repeated representations, allowed the Taiwan authorities to set up a “Taiwanese Representative Office in Lithuania” last November.__Pakistan Today