Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / ‘Greece looking for ways to join F-35 fighter jet program’
‘Greece looking for ways to join F-35 fighter jet program’

‘Greece looking for ways to join F-35 fighter jet program’

Europe 2022-07-22, by Comments Off 1
Print Friendly

ATHENS: According to DefenseNews, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited the White House and Congress this week to acquire F-35 fighter jets and lobbied against Türkiye’s attempts of upgrading its fleet of F-16s and acquiring additional aircraft.

Meanwhile, Defense Minister Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos tested the waters for Greece to be included in the joint F-35 fighter jet program during his meetings with his counterpart, Lloyd Austin, and the director of the Pentagon’s F-35 Joint Program Office, Sean Burke.

DefenseNews also pointed out that for Greece to be included in the joint production program, which includes eight countries other than the U.S., it must buy shares first.

The cost of 20 F-35 fighter jets, which will start to be delivered from 2028, is over $3 billion.

During Mitsotakis’ visit to the United States in May, including Greece in the co-production program was brought to the agenda.

However, the Greek press said that the Greek Air Force did not have sufficient infrastructure for production.

Türkiye’s requested to the U.S. for the supply of F-16s after it was expelled from the joint F-35 fighter jet program on the grounds of deployment of S-400 air defense systems from Russia.

The Biden administration endorsed the demand, stressing that it would be required to keep NATO’s southern flank militarily intact and strong.__Daily Hurriyet

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Pakistan strongly condemns India’s ‘continued persecution’ of Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik

Pakistan on Thursday strongly condemned India for implicating Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front... more»

Italy’s president dissolves parliament, calls snap election

Italian President Sergio Mattarella has dissolved parliament, clearing the way for an early... more»

The J&K administration has ensured that common citizens get access to basic necessities of quality roads,

electricity and water on priority basis. The aim of the administration is to provide quality... more»

Eurozone raises interest rates for first time in 11 years

The European Central Bank (ECB) has raised interest rates for the first time in more than 11 years... more»

India elects first president from tribal community

MUMBAI: Lawmakers chose India’s first president from the country’s tribal communities... more»

‘Greece looking for ways to join F-35 fighter jet program’

ATHENS: According to DefenseNews, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited the White House... more»

WHO: Millions of Refugees, Migrants Suffer Ill Health for Lack of Care

GENEVA — A new study shines a light on the health risks, challenges, and barriers faced daily by... more»

Pakistan: (Ousted PM) Imran warns of ‘uncontrollable public anger’ if poll gets engineered

LAHORE: PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Thursday warned institutions to be... more»

White revolution in Kashmir: Milk production increases by 250%; 50,000 dairy units operational

SRINAGAR: J&K government has formulated attractive schemes to improve the dairy sector in... more»

Italian PM Mario Draghi fails in bid to revive government

When Prime Minister Mario Draghi announced that Italians had persuaded him not to resign, for much... more»

Search

Back to Top