Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Mandatory for taxi drivers to ask documents from foreigners
Mandatory for taxi drivers to ask documents from foreigners

Mandatory for taxi drivers to ask documents from foreigners

Europe 2022-07-21, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Taxi drivers, who do not ask for official documents from all foreigners wishing to make interprovincial travel, will be charged with “migrant smuggling,” according to a new regulation by the Turkish Interior Ministry.

“The decision has been sent to all chambers of commerce in all 81 provinces by the provincial immigration authorities,” the daily Milliyet reported on July 19.

According to the new regulation, when a foreigner asks a taxi driver to drive to another city, the driver will have to ask the foreigner for official documents.

“Foreigners under international protection” in Türkiye have official “Protection ID” obtained from provincial immigration offices. These foreigners will have to get a second document named “Travel Permit” from these offices before intercity travel.

The regulation says, a taxi driver should not start the intercity travel without seeing these two documents. Otherwise “the driver will be fined” and “charged with migrant smuggling.”

If the foreigner is a tourist, he or she can only “make the ride after showing passports.”

There is also another mandatory requirement for the Syrians under temporary protection in Türkiye.

“They will have to show the taxi drivers their temporary protection identity documents and travel permits obtained from local authorities before the intercity travels,” the daily said.

Foreigners, legally entering the country and applying for residence permit, will be given a residence permit application document.

“These foreigners will have to carry these documents on their interprovincial rides,” the daily added.__Daily Hurriyet

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Pakistani passport ranked fourth worst in the world

The Pakistani passport was ranked as the fourth-worst passport in the world again, maintaining its... more»

Mandatory for taxi drivers to ask documents from foreigners

Taxi drivers, who do not ask for official documents from all foreigners wishing to make... more»

Ranil Wickremesinghe Elected As Sri Lanka’s New President

In Sri Lanka, Ranil Wickremesinghe has been elected as the country’s new President. He will... more»

Brussels Calls on EU Member States to Slash Natural Gas Use

PARIS — With tensions growing over the war in Ukraine and Russia’s energy cuts, the European... more»

Russian military in Ukraine no longer focused ‘only’ on east: Lavrov

Russia’s military aims in Ukraine are no longer focused “only” on the country’s east,... more»

Pakistan Govt urged to advocate Kashmiris against Indian’s illegal actions

The speakers at a webinar on Tuesday urged Pakistan to advocate the people’s struggle in the... more»

Putin Meets With Iranian, Turkish Leaders

Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks Tuesday with Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali... more»

US hits out at Russia, China in annual human trafficking report

The United States has hit out against Russia and China, accusing the two countries of enabling... more»

India to invest more in Sri Lanka after crisis support of $3.8 billion, report says

India is willing to make more investments in neighbouring Sri Lanka after supporting it with $3.8... more»

London’s burning: Fire engulfs homes as UK temperatures hit record 40C

LONDON: Britain recorded its highest ever temperature of 40C (104F) on Tuesday as a heatwave... more»

Search

Back to Top