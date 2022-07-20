Greek authorities evacuate residents to the east of Athens

Greek authorities have instructed people in four areas to the east of Athens near Penteli to evacuate due to forest fires.

The 112 emergency service sent mobile phone alerts to people in the areas of Drafi, Anthousa, Dioni and Dasmari to evacuate.

Thick plumes of smoke and smouldering fires are currently visible to the east of Athens.

The fire service says firefighters in the Attica region, which includes Athens, are on general alert.

In 2018, at least 100 people died in a massive wildfire in Mati, 18 miles east of the Greek capital.