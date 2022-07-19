Voice Of Vienna

Over a crore tourists visited J&K in first six months of 2022: Centre

Srinagar, Jul 18: Union Minister for Tourism, G K Reddy on Monday said that 1.05 crore tourists have visited Jammu and Kashmir in the first six months of the year 2022.

Replying to a query by Mala Roy in Lok Sabha, the Union Minister, said that tourism sector in J&K is one of the core sectors of economy, news agency KNO reported.

“As a result of the initiatives taken by the J&K Government in private as well as Government sectors there has been a significant hike in the tourist footfall despite of the Covid challenges,” he said.

In the year 2020, the tourist footfall was 41267, which has increased to 1.05 crores during the first six months (January-June) of the calendar year 2022.

Reddy said that J&K has seen tourist flow “in all the seasons during the period and that too high-end tourists, who have a good experience of quality services”.

He added that this “high influx of tourists has directly and indirectly benefited the local populace including the people living in far flung areas of the UT”.__GK News

