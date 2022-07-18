Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Ukraine war shows West’s dominance is ending as China rises, Blair says
Ukraine war shows West’s dominance is ending as China rises, Blair says

Ukraine war shows West’s dominance is ending as China rises, Blair says

Europe 2022-07-18, by Comments Off 2
Print Friendly

LONDON: The Ukraine war shows that the West’s dominance is coming to an end as China rises to superpower status in partnership with Russia at one of the most significant inflection points in centuries, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair said.

The world, Blair said, was at a turning point in history comparable with the end of World War Two or the collapse of the Soviet Union: but this time the West is clearly not in the ascendant.

“We are coming to the end of Western political and economic dominance,” Blair said in a lecture entitled “After Ukraine, What Lessons Now for Western Leadership?” according to a text of the speech to a forum supporting the alliance between the United States and Europe at Ditchley Park west of London.

“The world is going to be at least bi-polar and possibly multi-polar,” Blair said. “The biggest geopolitical change of this century will come from China, not Russia.”

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has killed thousands and triggered the most serious crisis in relations between Russia and the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, when many people feared the world was on the brink of nuclear war.

President Vladimir Putin says the West has declared economic war by trying to isolate Russia’s economy with sanctions and the Kremlin says Russia will turn to powers such as China and India.

The war in Ukraine, Blair said, had clarified that the West could not rely on China “to behave in the way we would consider rational”.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has continued supporting Putin and criticised sanctions “abuse” by the West. Putin has forged what he calls a “strategic partnership” with China.

China in 1979 had an economy that was smaller than Italy’s, but after opening to foreign investment and introducing market reforms it has become the world’s second-largest economy.

Its economy is forecast to overtake the United States within a decade and it leads in some 21st-century technologies such as artificial intelligence, regenerative medicine and conductive polymers.

“China’s place as a superpower is natural and justified. It is not the Soviet Union,” said Blair, who was prime minister from 1997 to 2007. Its allies are likely to be Russia and Iran.

The West should not let China overtake militarily, he said.

“We should increase defence spending and maintain military superiority,” Blair said. The United States and its allies “should be superior enough to cater for any eventuality or type of conflict and in all areas.”__Pakistan

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Pakistan: The party of ousted PM’s PTI stuns PML-N with thumping win

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf on Sunday routed the PML-N by winning at least 15 seats in... more»

‘Iranophobia’: Day after Biden trip, Iran says US stoking tension

Tehran, Iran – Iran has accused the United States of trying to incite tensions across the Middle... more»

Kashmir: CRPF ASI killed in Pulwama terrorist attack

Srinagar, July 17: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) ASI was killed after a joint party of... more»

Pakistan Govt faces $4b financing gap despite IMF deal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan was still facing a $4 billion financing gap that will be bridged by selling... more»

Ankara slams British foreign secretary’s statements over refugees

The Turkish Foreign Ministry has slammed British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss’ statement that she... more»

GCC, US Announce $11 Billion For Food Security At Arab Summit

Members of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the US announced Saturday that they will provide... more»

Ukraine war shows West’s dominance is ending as China rises, Blair says

LONDON: The Ukraine war shows that the West’s dominance is coming to an end as China rises to... more»

‘Harassed here too’: Afghan artists find no sanctuary in Pakistan

Musicians had hoped to keep their art alive after fleeing Taliban but now face crackdown on... more»

Russia says it will ramp up operations as rockets pound Ukraine

Russia said on Saturday its forces would step up military operations in Ukraine in “all... more»

EU: Wildfires spread as heatwave grips Mediterranean

Thousands of firefighters are battling wildfires in Portugal, Spain and southwestern France, in... more»

Search

Back to Top