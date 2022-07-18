Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Ankara slams British foreign secretary’s statements over refugees
Ankara slams British foreign secretary’s statements over refugees

Ankara slams British foreign secretary’s statements over refugees

Europe 2022-07-18, by Comments Off 1
Print Friendly

The Turkish Foreign Ministry has slammed British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss’ statement that she will seek an agreement with Türkiye on asylum partnership just like London did with Rwanda, saying the country cannot be considered a refugee camp.

“There was news in the United Kingdom press that Elizabeth Truss, United Kingdom Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, may demand an agreement with Türkiye similar to the agreement done with Rwanda on asylum partnership. We hope that these claims that were published in reference to Ms. Truss are baseless,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Tanju Bilgiç said in a written statement late on July 16.

Truss is among contenders for the leadership of the British Conservative Party, thus for the Downing No 10 in the aftermath of the resignation of Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Truss was speaking about how she would resolve the growing migration problem if she is elected as the prime minister. The United Kingdom and Rwanda made a recent deal on asylum partnership that stipulates the latter host a certain number of refugees on its soil in return for financial gains.

Türkiye has already been hosting the largest number of refugees in the world for the last eight years. Therefore, it is out of the question for Türkiye to shoulder more burden or to be a part of an initiative, at third countries’ request, that does not comply with international regulations on right to asylum,” Bilgiç stated.

“Türkiye will neither be a refugee camp nor a border guard for any country. Türkiye will in no circumstances take over third countries’ international obligations. Besides, we had already shared our position publicly last year following similar news published on Afghan refugees,” he said.

“Accordingly, we invite all countries to fulfill their international obligations and assume equal responsibility on migration issues.”__Daily Hurriyet

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Pakistan: The party of ousted PM’s PTI stuns PML-N with thumping win

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf on Sunday routed the PML-N by winning at least 15 seats in... more»

‘Iranophobia’: Day after Biden trip, Iran says US stoking tension

Tehran, Iran – Iran has accused the United States of trying to incite tensions across the Middle... more»

Kashmir: CRPF ASI killed in Pulwama terrorist attack

Srinagar, July 17: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) ASI was killed after a joint party of... more»

Pakistan Govt faces $4b financing gap despite IMF deal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan was still facing a $4 billion financing gap that will be bridged by selling... more»

Ankara slams British foreign secretary’s statements over refugees

The Turkish Foreign Ministry has slammed British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss’ statement that she... more»

GCC, US Announce $11 Billion For Food Security At Arab Summit

Members of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the US announced Saturday that they will provide... more»

Ukraine war shows West’s dominance is ending as China rises, Blair says

LONDON: The Ukraine war shows that the West’s dominance is coming to an end as China rises to... more»

‘Harassed here too’: Afghan artists find no sanctuary in Pakistan

Musicians had hoped to keep their art alive after fleeing Taliban but now face crackdown on... more»

Russia says it will ramp up operations as rockets pound Ukraine

Russia said on Saturday its forces would step up military operations in Ukraine in “all... more»

EU: Wildfires spread as heatwave grips Mediterranean

Thousands of firefighters are battling wildfires in Portugal, Spain and southwestern France, in... more»

Search

Back to Top