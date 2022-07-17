President Of Uzbekistan Instructed To Assess The Actions Of Law Enforcement Agencies In Nukus

Voice Of Vienna

International 2022-07-17
Shavkat Mirziyoyev expressed his condolences to the families of those killed during the unrest in Nukus. He instructed to give a fair assessment of the actions of all participants of the event. If the law enforcement agencies exceeded the force, they should also be held accountable, he said.

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev at the meeting on July 6 expressed condolences to the families of people who died during the unrest on July 1 and 2 in the capital of Karakalpakstan, Nukus. He also wished a speedy recovery to the injured, Presidential spokesman Sherzod Asadov said.

According to official data, 18 people were killed and 243 injured in those days, 94 of them remained in hospitals on Monday, including the seriously wounded.

“On such days, we once again deeply feel how priceless peace and human life are, how important it is to protect them and that we are all responsible for this,” the President said. “Of course, these events were not organized in a day or in ten days,” he said. “External hostile forces have been preparing for these actions for years.”

“Their true goal is to violate the territorial integrity of Uzbekistan and cause an interethnic conflict,” Shavkat Mirziyoyev said.

“For a comprehensive, in-depth, and objective investigation of the past events, an investigative group headed by the First Deputy Prosecutor General is working. Impartial parties should be involved in this process, i.e. representatives of the public, deputies, and activists,” he continued.

The President instructed Prosecutor General Nigmatilla Yuldashev to “study each case deeply and impartially and give a fair legal assessment of the actions of the participants in the event.” “The actions of law enforcement agencies should also be deeply analyzed. If they used force improperly, they should also be brought to criminal responsibility in accordance with the current legislation,” the President said.__The Nation

President Of Uzbekistan Instructed To Assess The Actions Of Law Enforcement Agencies In Nukus

