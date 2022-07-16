Voice Of Vienna

Pakistan: Ethnic Riots In Sindh; 28 Arrested Across Province

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that 28 people have been arrested across the province for forcibly shutting down restaurants amid a wave of ethnic tension following the murder of a youth during a quarrel at a hotel in Hyderabad.

Earlier on Tuesday, hotels were closed in different parts of Hyderabad after the murder of a youth, Bilal Kaka, during a quarrel at a restaurant.

Today, unknown men set a car on fire at Karachi’s Al-Asif Square during protests over the killing of Bilal.

Meanwhile, the provincial minister, while addressing a press conference, said that some miscreants want anarchy in the country, adding that the provincial government has arrested some people involved in the riots.

Sharjeel said the law enforcement agencies are doing their job while political dialogues are also being held to resolve the matter as soon as possible.

He further said that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) will start an investigation against all those who will pass negative comments on social media to ignite hatred.

While accusing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of being involved in the riots, the provincial minister said that people who were protesting at Sohrab Goth were seen carrying Afghanistan’s flags during the riots.

“A person contesting by-election on the PTI’s ticket is the brother of the person who is carrying Afghanistan’s flag,” he further said.__The Friday Times

