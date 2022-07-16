Voice Of Vienna

5 BLA terrorists killed, jawan martyred in Ziarat op; claim Pakistan Army

International 2022-07-16
RAWALPINDI: As many as five terrorists belonged to outlawed Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) were killed during the follow up clearance operation held in the wee hours of Friday to recover the abducted cousin of Shaheed Lt-Col Laiq Baig Mirza and catch the perpetrators.

According to an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release issued on Friday, during the ongoing recovery operation in Ziarat area, a terrorists’ hideout was identified and cleared by security forces near Khost in Khalifat mountains.

However upon sighting the approaching troops, the terrorists opened straight fire, resulting in the martyrdom of Havildar Khan Muhammad. Shrugging off the firing, the forces managed to besiege the terrorists, the ISPR informed.

Heavy exchange of fire ensued, which led to the killing of five BLA terrorists, the ISPR release said and added the sanitization operation would continue in the area to apprehend the remaining terrorists holed up in the mountainous area and recover abducted Omer Javed.__Pakistan Today

