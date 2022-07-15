Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / UAE announces $2 billion investment in hi-tech Indian ‘food parks’ to ease shortages
UAE announces $2 billion investment in hi-tech Indian ‘food parks’ to ease shortages

UAE announces $2 billion investment in hi-tech Indian ‘food parks’ to ease shortages

International 2022-07-15, by Comments Off 1
Print Friendly

JERUSALEM: The United Arab Emirates has pledged $2 billion to help develop a series of “food parks” in India to tackle food insecurity in South Asia and the Middle East, the UAE, India, the United States and Israel said on Thursday.

Speaking in Jerusalem at a virtual summit with UAE, Israeli and Indian leaders, US President Joe Biden said the investment could “increase India’s food yields in the region three-fold in just five years”.

The parks would bring farmers, processors and retailers together using advanced climate technology to minimise waste, conserve water and maximise crop yields.

The four countries would also advance renewable energy projects in India, they said.

The projects would be supported by Israeli and US private sectors, Biden said at the summit on food security and clean energy amid fears of global food shortages caused by the war in Ukraine.

Russia and Ukraine are the world’s third and fourth largest grain exporters, respectively, while Russia is also a key fuel and fertiliser exporter.

The war has disrupted their exports, pushed world food prices to record levels and triggered protests in developing countries already contending with elevated food prices due to Covid-related supply chain disruptions.

Economic fallout from the pandemic, climate change, food insecurity and volatile energy markets, Biden said, were “made worse by Russia’s brutal and unprovoked attack” on Ukraine.

“All these issues require cooperation and coordination, and none of us can mount a comprehensive response on our own,” Biden said.

UN agencies warned this month that the war in Ukraine and climate change could push starvation and mass migration to unprecedented levels.

Gulf Arab states import as much as 80-90% of their food and while their oil wealth renders them less vulnerable to rising global food prices than poorer countries in the region, disruptions threaten their supply chains.

Wealthy Gulf states have invested heavily in farmland overseas and have been investing domestically more in agritech, which is also a fast-growing sector in Israel.

Crop yields are relatively low in India, which despite being a major farm goods producer, lacks regular irrigation for around half its farmland. Venture capital firms are increasingly pouring money into agritech start-ups in the country.__Tribune.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

No Surprises: Pakistan Is An Oligarchy, Not A Democracy

By Lt General (R) TAriq Khan;‘Representative government is artifice, a political myth, designed... more»

Pak Army Lt Col abducted, martyred by terrorists in Ziarat district: Pakistan Army

A lieutenant colonel of the Pakistan Army was abducted and martyred while two terrorists were... more»

UAE announces $2 billion investment in hi-tech Indian ‘food parks’ to ease shortages

JERUSALEM: The United Arab Emirates has pledged $2 billion to help develop a series of “food... more»

Italian PM Mario Draghi offers resignation after coalition falls apart

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi has tendered his resignation after populist coalition partner... more»

Biden, Lapid discuss Iran, integrating Israel in Middle East

President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Thursday discussed Iran’s rapidly... more»

EU Warns France Over Lobbying In Rule-Of-Law Report

BRUSSELS – The European Commission Wednesday said France should do more to apply corporate... more»

Sri Lanka president submits resignation from Singapore: official

Colombo: Sri Lanka’s president submitted his resignation Thursday shortly after reaching... more»

Army cannot undertake business ventures: Ruling of Islamabad High Court

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday issued a detailed judgment on the construction of Navy... more»

Hungary declares ‘energy emergency’ over threat of fuel shortages

Hungary’s government has declared an “energy emergency” in response to supply disruptions... more»

Pakistan second-worst country on Global Gender Gap Index: WEF report

Pakistan has been ranked as the second-worst country in terms of gender parity, placed 145 out of... more»

Search

Back to Top