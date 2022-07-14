Voice Of Vienna

Security forces gun down six terrorists in Pakistan, soldier martyred: ISPR

International 2022-07-14
RAWALPINDI: Security forces on Wednesday gunned down six terrorists during an operation in North Waziristan.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces conducted an Intelligence Based Operation in general area Datta Khel, North Waziristan District, on reported presence of terrorists.

The troops executed a successful operation and killed 6 terrorists. Weapons and ammunition was also recovered from the killed terrorists.

The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces.

However, during intense ex-change of fire, Lance Naik Islam ud Din (age 34 years, resident of Khyber District), having fought gallantly, embraced shahadat.

Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

Earlier today, Pakistan Army troops observed and engaged terrorists movement in general area of Datta Khel, North Waziristan District.

During exchange of fire, four terrorists got killed. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists. The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces.__Pakistan Today

Security forces gun down six terrorists in Pakistan, soldier martyred: ISPR

