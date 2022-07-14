Pakistan Thwarts India’s Bid For Permanent Seat In UNSC

Pakistan Thwarts India’s Bid For Permanent Seat In UNSCInternational 2022-07-14, Comments Off 3
In yet another success on the diplomatic front, Pakistan on Wednesday once again thwarted India’s bid for permanent seat in United Nations Security Council (UNSC).
Pakistan s position on permanent membership in the United Nations was recognized, while, the Arab League and the African Union also supported Pakistan s position.
Two-thirds majority is required for permanent membership in the Security Council.
India does not have the support of half the members to become a permanent member of the UNSC.
New Delhi has always violated UN resolutions and is also involved in serious human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.__The Nation
