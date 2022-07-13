Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / China detains alleged bank fraud ‘gang’ after rare mass protests
China detains alleged bank fraud ‘gang’ after rare mass protests

China detains alleged bank fraud ‘gang’ after rare mass protests

International 2022-07-13, by Comments Off 1
Print Friendly

Members of a “criminal gang” accused of taking control of local banks have been arrested in central China after rare protests over alleged financial corruption sparked violent clashes between customers and authorities.

Hit hard by the country’s economic slowdown, four banks in Henan province have since mid-April frozen all cash withdrawals, leaving thousands of small savers without funds and sparking sporadic demonstrations.

In one of the largest such rallies yet, hundreds gathered on July 10 outside a branch of the People’s Bank of China in Henan’s capital Zhengzhou demanding their money, according to multiple witnesses.

Protesters held banners accusing local officials and police of corruption, calling on the central government to “give severe punishment to Henan.”

Police in nearby Xuchang city said late on July 10 that they had arrested members of an alleged “criminal gang” for their suspected involvement in a scheme to gain control of local banks.

The gang made illegal transfers through fictitious loans and used their shareholdings – as well as “manipulation of executives” – to effectively take over several local banks starting in 2011, police said.

The province’s banking and insurance regulator also said that it was “accelerating” plans to tackle the local financial crisis.

Demonstrations are relatively rare in tightly controlled China, where authorities enforce social stability at all cost and where opposition is swiftly repressed.

But desperate citizens have occasionally succeeded in organising mass gatherings, usually when their targets are local governments or individual corporations rather than the Communist Party itself.__Daily Hurriyet

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Tragic Eid for Pakistan’s Ahmadiyya community as police desecrate graves

Islamabad: At a time when the world was celebrating Eid-Al-Adha, Pakistan’s discriminated... more»

Euro hits US dollar parity for first time in 20 years

The euro has hit parity with the United States dollar and stock markets fell as the prospect of... more»

Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa due to resign after protests

Sri Lankans are waiting for President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to meet a promise to resign after he fled... more»

Police sub-Inspector recruitment scam: J&K Government cancels selection list and orders CBI probe

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir government has cancelled the police sub-inspector recruitment and... more»

World in major energy crisis, warns International Energy Agency chief

ANKARA: The world has never witnessed such a major energy crisis in terms of its depth and its... more»

Ruthless monsoon rains kill 30 across Sindh, including 13 in Karachi

At least four more people lost their lives in rain-related incidents in Sindh after ruthless... more»

China detains alleged bank fraud ‘gang’ after rare mass protests

Members of a “criminal gang” accused of taking control of local banks have been arrested in... more»

US drone strike kills Islamic State Syria chief: Pentagon

The leader of the Islamic State militant group in Syria was killed Tuesday in a US drone strike,... more»

Pakistan: Karachi’s Politics Of Rain

Pakistan’s largest city and Sindh’s provincial capital Karachi is like any other large... more»

France’s prime minister survives no-confidence vote in parliament

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne has comfortably survived a motion of no confidence brought... more»

Search

Back to Top