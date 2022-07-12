Voice Of Vienna

Two terrorists killed in Awantipora encounter: Kashmir police

Kashmir, Kashmir -IOK 2022-07-12, by Comments Off 2
Srinagar July 11: Police along with security forces on Monday claimed to have killed two terrorists in a gunfight in Wandakpora area of Awantipora in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

“Awantipora Encounter Update: 01 more terrorist killed (Total 02). Search going on. Further details shall follow, ” a police spokesman said.

In a separate statement, ADGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said, “Notorious terrorist of JeM terror outfit namely Kaiser Koka active since 2018 trapped in encounter”.

The encounter is believed to have started after security forces cordoned the area following a tip off.__GK News

Author

Editor

