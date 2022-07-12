Voice Of Vienna

Like Sri Lanka, two ruling families taking Pakistan towards crisis: (Ousted PM) Imran

International 2022-07-12, by Comments Off 2
Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan has expressed fear that Pakistan is heading towards a similar situation to that of Sri Lanka due to the dynastic rule of two families – Sharif and Zardari.

“We are going to suffer the same fate as Sri Lanka because [Sri Lanka] rulers were also a family-like here two families are ruling the country for the last 30 years,” he said while addressing a rally in Punjab’s Lodhran on Monday.

The PTI chief’s rally was a part of the campaign for the upcoming by-election on Punjab’s Assembly 20 seats, scheduled to be held on July 17.

Referring to Sharif and Zardari families, Imran said these two families have become billionaires while the country is drowned in debts. “Nawaz Sharif is the biggest dacoit of this country who along with Zardari made the country indebted.”

Imran said the coalition government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif amended the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws to give themselves NRO — relief in corruption cases.

Calling the incumbent rulers “shameless, jackals,” the PTI chief said they are “polishing US boots” because they considered themselves “beggars”.

He also said as prime minister of the country he tried his best to hold the corrupt accountable but “some powers” did not let this happen.

“Which power prevented Zardari from being punished,” he asked.

Speaking about the upcoming Punjab by-polls, the ousted premier told the crowd that the by-elections on 20 Punjab Assembly seats are actually a “war for real freedom”.

He also said the Punjab government is plotting to rig the elections and asked his supporters to guard the polling station to thwart any rigging attempt.

He also reiterated that “Mr X” sitting in Lahore is preparing to manipulate the polls in favour of the ruling PML-N.

“Despite these rigging attempts, you have to defeat these turncoats,” he told his supporters.

“They have increased the prices of all commodities including electricity fuel and others…”

The former premier said the incumbent rulers during his time in power would raise a hue and cry over inflation but after coming into power they are just focused on closing down their corruption cases.

“These thieves are offering money, take money from them but cast your vote for the PTI.”__Tribune.com

