The Hiroshima Round Table 2022 will be held on July 12 and 13 in Hiroshima

In 2011, Hiroshima Prefecture formulated the “Hiroshima for Global Peace” Promotion Plan and have since implemented various initiatives to promote nuclear weapons abolishment and peace building. The Plan’s purpose is to fulfill Hiroshima’s mission as the first place attacked by a nuclear weapon, to realize a peaceful world free of nuclear weapons.

As part of the “Hiroshima for Global Peace” Promotion Plan, we have held the annual Hiroshima Round Table since 2013 in cooperation with many of the world’s most prominent scholars and researchers, and 2022 marks its 9th year.

This year’s conference, “Envisioning a World Beyond Nuclear Weapons”, will be held on July 12 and 13 JST in a hybrid format. It will consist of in-person sessions in Hiroshima and online sessions through Zoom.

The conference will be convened under below themes:

  1. Russian war on Ukraine and its impact on nuclear weapons
  2. Options for nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation

The chairperson’s statement will be released at a press conference to be held on July 13 JST, and also will be provided to all the states parties of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) as a call from Hiroshima, prior to the 10th NPT Review Conference which is scheduled to start from August 1 in New York.

To attend the press conference, please preregister from below.

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ZK28TPwrRDua7XAFTVKnLg

About Press Conference

  • Date and Time: 3:00 PM – 3:30 PM on Wednesday July 13, 2022 JST (UTC+9)
    *To learn date and time in your time zone, please see the timetable attached.
  • Format: Hybrid (at the conference venue and through Zoom)
  • Language: Japanese and English (simultaneous interpretation available)

Note: The sessions are not open to the public in a bid to promote the conference members to express and discuss controversial opinions and argument without concerning about risks relating to the discussions.

