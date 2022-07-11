Voice Of Vienna

Pakistan, India border forces exchange sweets on Eidul Azha

2022-07-11
LAHORE: The Pakistani and Indian border forces exchanged sweets and pleasantries on the occasion of Eidul Azha at the Wagah-Attari border on Sunday.

Despite the strained relations between Pakistan and India currently, the border forces of the two countries traditionally give sweets to each other at national and religious festivals as a gesture of goodwill.

The practice is a confidence-building measure and an attempt to establish peace between the nuclear-armed neighbours.

Sweets and gifts were also exchanged between the two forces at other border points.

Relations have been tense between the two countries since the revocation of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir’s (IIOJK) special status by India. As a result, the tradition was put on hold for some time.

Last year in August, Pakistani and Indian forces exchanged sweets at the Wagah Border on the occasion of Pakistan’s 75th Independence Day. The goodwill gesture was made by officials from the Punjab Rangers and India’s BSF.__Tribune.com

