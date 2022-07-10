Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Business / Boeing says risk 737 MAX 10 could be canceled
Boeing says risk 737 MAX 10 could be canceled

Boeing says risk 737 MAX 10 could be canceled

Business 2022-07-10, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Boeing’s CEO said the company could cancel the 737 MAX 10 if regulators don’t certify the jet before new crew alerting system standards take effect in December, according to a report.

The airplane manufacturer confirmed comments by Boeing Chief Executive Dave Calhoun, who told Aviation Week that shelving the MAX 10 “is not that threatening” in light of some of the other challenges the company has faced in recent years.

“The (737-10) is a little bit of an all-or-nothing,” he told the publication.

Calhoun has previously spoken hopefully of solving the problem, which could be resolved by Congress if the plane is not certified in time.

But the Federal Aviation Administration has been taking longer to approve Boeing planes after criticism of the agency in the wake of two fatal crashes of earlier versions of the 737 MAX that left the plane grounded globally for more than a year.

A December 2020 law enacted by the U.S. Congress required the FAA to only certify planes equipped with a flight crew alerting system designed to help pilots prioritize warnings and advisories activated during flight.

The alerting system in the 737 MAX 10 shares the traits in the earlier MAX planes and does not meet the new standards.

Boeing has argued the benefit of the MAX 10’s “commonality” with earlier versions of the jets, which enables pilots experienced in earlier version of the MAX to easily transition to the MAX 10.__Daily Hurriyet

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Boeing says risk 737 MAX 10 could be canceled

Boeing’s CEO said the company could cancel the 737 MAX 10 if regulators don’t certify the jet... more»

Sri Lanka: President Rajapaksa to resign after palace stormed

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has announced he will step down after protesters stormed... more»

Berlin, Kiev at odds over Russian gas pipeline

Germany said on July 8 it hopes to convince Canada to deliver a turbine needed to maintain the... more»

US Sending Ukraine More High-Precision Capabilities

WASHINGTON — Ukrainian soldiers are in Britain to receive training on the frontline skills... more»

Israel PM, Defence Minister Talk To Abbas Ahead Of Biden Visit

Ramallah, Palestinian Territories – Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas spoke with Israel’s... more»

Relentless’ Russian shelling in east Ukraine as US promises new aid

Druzhkivka, Ukraine: Russian troops pursued their “relentless” shelling of Ukraine’s eastern... more»

Forex Crisis Puts Pakistan on Lanka Mode

Pakistan’s central bank, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has warned its government about... more»

Kashmir: 13 killed in Amarnath cloudburst tragedy, three dozen missing

Srinagar, July 8: At least 13 yatris were killed, five others injured and around three dozen... more»

900 firefighters battle ‘mega-fire’ in southern France

More than 900 firefighters backed by aircraft were deployed on Friday to battle a massive blaze in... more»

Getting threat calls from ‘number that cannot be identified’: (Ousted Pakistani) PM Imran says

Without naming anyone, former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran... more»

Search

Back to Top