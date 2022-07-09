Sinn Féin tables no confidence motion in Irish government

Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald has said her party will table a motion of no confidence in the Irish government next week.

The coalition government no longer has a majority of seats in the Dáil (lower house of parliament) after Joe McHugh resigned the Fine Gael whip.

The government now has 79 TDs (MPs), one short of a majority.

Mr McHugh resigned the whip over concerns about a scheme for owners of defective homes .

He said he believed the redress scheme for homeowners whose houses have crumbled because of blocks containing pyrite and mica fell short in terms of accessibility and affordability.

Ms McDonald confirmed on Friday that Sinn Féin would push for a vote which would result in the government collapsing if it lost.

“This government has lost its parliamentary majority, failed to tackle the cost of living and housing crises,” she added.

“This government is out of touch and out of time.

“We need a government that puts workers and families first.”

Ms McDonald told Irish broadcaster RTÉ the government was out of touch in relation to its handling of the redress scheme.

The governing coalition is made up of Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party, but some independent politicians have also backed it in Dáil votes.

However independent TD for Clare Michael McNamara said he would not back the government in the no confidence vote.

Mr McNamara said the government was failing to tackle the issues that it could control.

Earlier, Ireland’s Tánaiste (Deputy Prime Minister) Leo Varadkar said was confident Mr McHugh would vote with the government on other issues and therefore it would continue to have a working majority.__BBC.com