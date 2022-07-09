Getting threat calls from ‘number that cannot be identified’: (Ousted Pakistani) PM Imran says

Without naming anyone, former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has said that a person sitting in Lahore, whom he called Mr X, is on a “mission” to make the “imported” government win the upcoming by-elections in Punjab.

“Mr X is sitting in Lahore to rig the by-elections. I will not reveal his name as you are already familiar with him. Earlier, the imported government bestowed the person with a highly influential rank in exchange for rigging in the 2013 elections,” Imran said while addressing a rally on Friday in Khoshab in connection with the by-polls in Punjab to be held on July 17.

The ousted prime minister revealed that they are receiving “threat calls” from a number “which cannot be identified”. “They are trying to instil fear in people. A person sitting in Lahore has one mission that somehow these thieves win [by-]election. I say to him if you rig the elections people will say bad things about you. No matter how much rigging you do, you will not be able to win elections,” he added.

The PTI chief also said that the nation will never accept the “imported government no matter how many FIRs are registered against him and his team’s name. They beat [journalists] Ayaz Amir and arrested Imran Riaz and threw him in jail. But no matter what you do, we will not leave them [the unity government] alone,” he added.

Calling the by-elections jihad, Imran said that they are going to decide the future of Pakistan. “They will decide whether they will be governed by thieves or not.”

He said that apart from Mr X in Lahore, the chief election commissioner is also bent on supporting the incumbent government. “The CEC is trying to rig elections to make them win. They will rig elections but we will defeat them even if they do massive rigging.”

Calling the current rulers “dacoits”, the former premier said that they were imposed upon a nation of 220 million people via a “foreign conspiracy”.

“I know the West the best. Those who are even on bail cannot get a job as peons. But here we made someone who was on bail our prime minister,” he added.

He said that the current regime is trying to terrorise people and journalists. “Pakistanis will never accept Shehbaz, Hamza, Zardari and Fazl. We will never accept US slavery.”

The ex-PM further said that Shehbaz, Nawaz and Zardari worship money as they were slaves of it and will never take a stand for Pakistan’s interest due to their own interests.

“I have seen many poor countries and I’ve seen countries such as Switzerland that have limited resources but are among the richest. Nations are destroyed when only the poor are punished and the wealthy get away with anything.

“Allah has ordered us to support good and oppose evil. When someone as corrupt as Shehbaz, Nawaz, Zardari and Fazl govern, the country gets on the path of destruction.”

Imran said that the US conducted 400 drone attacks during Nawaz and Zardari’s tenure but they never condemned it. “These thieves cannot take a stand against the US because of their interests.”__Tribune.com