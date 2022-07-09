Exotic Carps to Brown Trout: J&K government promoting fish farming to boost economy, create sustainable livelihood

SRINAGAR: J&K government is Promoting Fisheries culture by use of latest technologies of Fish Farming like Composite Fish Culture of Indian Major Carps and Exotic Carps besides quality Trout Seed is being produced for amplifying the growth of this sector.

The department is also promoting the sector by filling the Natural Cold-Water Streams with trout seeds to promote sport fisheries across J&K.

Fisheries department is also propagating fish Culture in Private Sector to provide avenues of earnings to the educated un-employed youth besides development of recreational Fisheries as a means of earning for the interested persons who take up Aquarium Fisheries as a trade is also being promoted.

Notably, Kashmir offers one of the best spring fed as well as snow fed trout fishing, in the world, with pollution free, scenic and exclusive streams and rivers with snow-capped peaks and thick pine forests, besides a number of fresh water lakes.

There are about 150 fishing beats spread over 40 streams with an aggregate length of 500 kms, besides, there are 12 high altitude lakes ranging from 8000 feet to 12000 feet above the sea level having Brown Trout.

The Government of India has identified various schemes for development of both inland fisheries and Marine Fisheries in the country to boost fish production and create avenues of better earnings for the fish farmers and professional fishermen engaged in the exploitation of natural water resources. Several Centrally Sponsored Schemes are in operation in the J&K for upliftment of fisheries community.

The Centrally Sponsored Schemes operational in Fisheries Sector are Development of Inland Fisheries and Aquaculture, PM’s Package for creation of employment opportunities, Fisheries Training and extension, National Welfare Scheme for Fishermen, Construction of low-cost houses, Group Accident Insurance scheme for active Fishermen besides Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY) for construction of low-cost/houseless fishermen for upliftment of this backward community.

