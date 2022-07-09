Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Kashmir / Kashmir -IOK / Kashmir: 13 killed in Amarnath cloudburst tragedy, three dozen missing
Kashmir: 13 killed in Amarnath cloudburst tragedy, three dozen missing

Kashmir: 13 killed in Amarnath cloudburst tragedy, three dozen missing

Kashmir, Kashmir -IOK 2022-07-09, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Srinagar, July 8: At least 13 yatris were killed, five others injured and around three dozen missing after a cloudburst near the Amarnath cave shrine on Friday evening caused flash floods, officials said.

J&K DGP Dilbag Singh said 13 pilgrims were killed in the cloudburst that hit the area around 5.30 p.m.

At least three langars (community kitchens) and 25 Yatri tents were washed away in flash floods caused by the cloudburst. Aources said that around three dozen people are missing in this tragedy and efforts are on to locate them.

Rescue teams were immediately rushed to the spot, some using helicopter services. The rescue operation is still going on and the authorities are trying to ascertain the exact casualties or damage caused by the calamity. However, as darkness has engulfed the area, rescue operation are being impeded.

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar had earlier told reporters that rescue operations by various agencies is underway, the situation is under control and the injured are being airlifted for treatment.

Officials said that following the cloudburst, water surged above/the sides of the cave after heavy rains at the upper reaches.

Earlier on Friday, the strategic Jammu-Srinagar national highway was blocked by landslides and mud slush triggered by rain at many places, affecting passage of pilgrims to the two base camps in the Kashmir Valley.

The yatra was flagged off on June 30 after remaining suspended for two years due to the Covid pandemic, and so far, over one lakh devotees have completed the pilgrimage.

Authorities issued helpline numbers for any information regarding the incident.__Greater Kashmir

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Kashmir: 13 killed in Amarnath cloudburst tragedy, three dozen missing

Srinagar, July 8: At least 13 yatris were killed, five others injured and around three dozen... more»

900 firefighters battle ‘mega-fire’ in southern France

More than 900 firefighters backed by aircraft were deployed on Friday to battle a massive blaze in... more»

Getting threat calls from ‘number that cannot be identified’: (Ousted Pakistani) PM Imran says

Without naming anyone, former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran... more»

Sinn Féin tables no confidence motion in Irish government

Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald has said her party will table a motion of no confidence in... more»

Lavrov walks out of G20 talks as West presses Moscow on Ukraine

Russia’s top diplomat stormed out of talks with G20 foreign ministers meeting in Indonesia on... more»

Exotic Carps to Brown Trout: J&K government promoting fish farming to boost economy, create sustainable livelihood

SRINAGAR: J&K government is Promoting Fisheries culture by use of latest technologies of Fish... more»

Shinzo Abe, Japan’s Longest-serving PM, Assassinated

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA — Former prime minister Shinzo Abe, one of Japan’s most prominent post-war... more»

Russia occupies 22% of Ukraine farmland: NASA

Russian forces now occupy about 22 percent of Ukraine’s farmland since the February 24 invasion,... more»

Development on fast-track in J&K: 29 projects completed in two years.

SRINAGAR: Development Projects for J&K under the Prime Minister Development Package (PMDP)... more»

Pakistan: In letter to PM Shehbaz, President Alvi condemns ‘harassment of journalists’

President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday penned a letter to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the recent... more»

Search

Back to Top