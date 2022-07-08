Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / UAE announces year-long leave for government employees to start businesses
UAE announces year-long leave for government employees to start businesses

UAE announces year-long leave for government employees to start businesses

International 2022-07-08, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

UAE citizens working in the government sector can take up to a year’s leave to start their own business ventures, it was announced on Thursday. Emiratis will get half their salaries during this period, while retaining their government jobs. The aim is to encourage more citizens to start their entrepreneurial journeys.

This came as His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, chaired a Cabinet meeting on Thursday.

“Our goal is to encourage the youth to take advantage of the huge commercial opportunities offered by our national economy,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.

The year-long sabbatical is among the paid leaves that will be offered to Emiratis working in the government sector. It will be granted to citizens wishing to start or manage their businesses in the private sector. The leave will be approved by the head of the federal authority the employee works for.

The UAE Vice-President said the Cabinet reviewed the country’s economic results as compared to pre-pandemic levels. He said the country saw a 47 per cent growth in non-oil exports; 16 per cent increase in foreign investments; and a 126 per cent rise in the number of new companies.

Housing loans worth Dh2.4 billion

The Cabinet also approved housing loans for citizens worth Dh2.4 billion for the next six months. The move comes as a part of new hosing loan policy. The target of the current year is 3,000 beneficiaries.__Courtesy Khaleej Times

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Pakistan: In letter to PM Shehbaz, President Alvi condemns ‘harassment of journalists’

President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday penned a letter to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the recent... more»

UAE announces year-long leave for government employees to start businesses

UAE citizens working in the government sector can take up to a year’s leave to start their own... more»

Ukraine Expects British War Support to Continue After Johnson Resignation

Ukraine said it expected continued strong support from Britain for Kyiv’s fight against... more»

World reacts as UK PM resigns

The Kremlin in Moscow has taken a swipe at outgoing UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has... more»

Pakistan: Fawad Chaudhry Shares Recording Of Threatening Call To (ousted PM) Imran Khan’s Pilot With Media

Former information and broadcasting minister and PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday shared the... more»

Jaishankar meets Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Bali, holds talks on ‘border situation’

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met State Councillor Wang Yi in Bali on Thursday for the... more»

Pakistan’s energy crisis: Textile sector loses $1bn export orders

LAHORE: Claiming that over 300 textile mills have been closed due to a cut in gas supply, All... more»

China: MI5 and FBI heads warn of ‘immense’ threat

The heads of UK and US security services have made an unprecedented joint appearance to warn of... more»

US imposes new Iran sanctions amid efforts to revive nuclear deal

The Biden administration has announced a fresh round of Iran-related sanctions amid continuing... more»

Amnesty International ‘Alarmed’ Over Journalist Imran Riaz’s Arrest

Amnesty International said it is “alarmed” by the news circulating about the arrest of... more»

Search

Back to Top