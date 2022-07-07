Amnesty International ‘Alarmed’ Over Journalist Imran Riaz’s Arrest

Amnesty International ‘Alarmed’ Over Journalist Imran Riaz’s ArrestInternational 2022-07-07, Comments Off 0
Amnesty International said it is “alarmed” by the news circulating about the arrest of journalist and anchorperson Imran Riaz in Pakistan a day prior.
Urging the authorities to “stop punishing dissenting voices”, Amnesty said in a tweet that it has been a “worrying trend in Pakistan for many years”.
“Amnesty International is alarmed by news of journalist Imran Riaz Khan’s arrest and urges authorities to stop punishing dissenting voices, as has been a worrying trend in Pakistan for many years,” wrote Amnesty.__The Nation
(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)