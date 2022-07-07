Voice Of Vienna

Amnesty International ‘Alarmed’ Over Journalist Imran Riaz’s Arrest

Amnesty International said it is “alarmed” by the news circulating about the arrest of journalist and anchorperson Imran Riaz in Pakistan a day prior.

Urging the authorities to “stop punishing dissenting voices”, Amnesty said in a tweet that it has been a “worrying trend in Pakistan for many years”.

“Amnesty International is alarmed by news of journalist Imran Riaz Khan’s arrest and urges authorities to stop punishing dissenting voices, as has been a worrying trend in Pakistan for many years,” wrote Amnesty.__The Nation

