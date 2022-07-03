Voice Of Vienna

Pakistan: Security Forces Gun Down Three Terrorists In North Waziristan

Security forces gunned down three terrorists in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan’s general area Ghulam Khan Kalay, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.

The military’s media wing, in a statement, said the operation was conducted on the reported presence of terrorists and these terrorists were involved in terror activities against security forces.

According to ISPR, weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the terrorists killed during the fire exchange.__The Nation

