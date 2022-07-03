Express correspondent Iftikhar Ahmed shot dead in Pakistan

PESHAWAR: Journalist Iftikhar Ahmed was shot dead in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s Charsadda district on Saturday.

Iftikhar, hailing from Shabqadar area of Charsadda, was associated with Express News channel and Urdu newspaper — Daily Express.

A first information report (FIR) of the incident has been registered against the unidentified accused on the complaint of his brother Hazrat Bilal, police said.

The victim’s brother said after learning about the incident, he went out to look for Iftikhar and found his body from near the Shakir Market of the district.

The body was shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Shabqadar and was handed to the family after post-mortem examination.

He was one of the most accomplished and talented journalists in the country. He was associated with the Express Media Group for the last 17 years.

The deceased was known for his humorous and humble nature in his social circles.

The K-P police chief has taken notice of the incident and directed the DPO Charsadda to visit the crime scene and arrest the culprits involved in the killing at the earliest.

DPO Charsadda Sohail Khalid said it would be premature to say anything about the incident before autopsy and preliminary investigation reports.

According to the eyewitnesses, the late journalist was leaving the mosque after Isha prayer and was on his way to his office in Shakir Market when unidentified gunmen opened fire on him, leaving him dead on the spot.

The slain journalist has left behind two widows, four sons and four daughters.__Courtesy Tribune.com