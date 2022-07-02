Kashmir: Sherry alerts authorities for timely GLOF mitigation measures in Northern Areas

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Friday alerted the provincial and disaster management authorities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan for ensuring timely measures to prevent life losses during recent glacial lake outburst floods (GLOF).

The Federal Minister for Climate Change in two separate tweets shared videos of surging glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Gilgit Baltistan (GB).

In the first tweet, she wrote, “This is the Skardu Glacial Lake Outburst Flood in full fury.

Timely teamwork has prevented loss of lives, but GB administration and DDMAs are alerted to remain vigilant for further flooding as water levels remain unstable due to snowmelt.”

The Minister also mentioned the official Twitter handle of the Ministry of Climate Change.

In the second video, the Minister shared the video of another GLOF event. She wrote, “This is the Chitral GLOF event raging it’s glacial snowmelt through the riverbed. No lives were lost due to timely warning but water levels here too are unstable. __Courtesy Freedom Post