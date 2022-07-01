Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Putin rejects Johnson’s claim a woman wouldn’t have invaded Ukraine
Putin rejects Johnson’s claim a woman wouldn’t have invaded Ukraine

Putin rejects Johnson’s claim a woman wouldn’t have invaded Ukraine

Europe 2022-07-01, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

LONDON: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday rejected British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s charge that if he were a woman he would not have invaded Ukraine.

Speaking at a news conference in the early hours of Thursday during a visit to Turkmenistan, Putin pointed to former British leader Margaret Thatcher’s decision to send troops into the Falklands as a rebuttal of Johnson’s theory.

Johnson on Wednesday dubbed Putin’s decision to launch what Moscow calls a “special military operation” against Ukraine a “perfect example of toxic masculinity” and mocked Putin’s macho posturing.

Hitting back, Putin told reporters: “I just want to recall the events of recent history, when Margaret Thatcher decided to launch military operations against Argentina for the Falkland Islands. So, a woman took the decision to launch military action.

“Therefore it’s not an entirely accurate reference from the British Prime Minister to what is happening today.”

The Russian leader went on to criticise Britain’s move, 40 years ago, to respond militarily to Argentina’s attempt to seize the sparsely populated British-run islands in the South Atlantic.

“Where are the Falkland Islands and where is Britain?” Putin asked. “Thatcher’s actions were dictated by nothing less than imperial ambitions and (a desire to) confirm their imperial status.”

Moscow repeatedly rails against Western military interventions in the likes of the former Yugoslavia, Afghanistan and Iraq as examples of Western imperialism and hypocrisy.

But during his two-decade rule Putin himself has faced multiple charges of imperialism, wanting to forcefully expand Russia’s borders and influence across the former Soviet space, and has himself said he wished he could reverse the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Russia’s Feb 24 invasion of Ukraine has destroyed numerous cities, killed thousands of civilians and forced millions from their homes across Ukraine.__Tribune.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

‘Unfounded allegations’: EU resumes funding of Palestinian NGOs

Ramallah, Occupied West Bank – The European Union (EU) has told two prominent Palestinian NGOs... more»

AJK opposition locks entrance to assembly hall

MUZAFFARABAD: Opposition lawmakers in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Wednesday created a scene in... more»

Putin rejects Johnson’s claim a woman wouldn’t have invaded Ukraine

LONDON: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday rejected British Prime Minister Boris... more»

GI Tag To J&K Saffron And Promotion Of Kashmiri Products

Srinagar: (IANS) The J&K government has launched new initiatives to promote the marketing and... more»

Europe heatwave breaks multiple June records

Intense heat across much of Europe has seen June temperature records broken from the Arctic Circle... more»

China opposes India’s plan to hold G20 meeting in Occupied Jammu & Kashmir

BEIJING: China on Thursday opposed the Indian plan of holding the G-20 meeting in Indian Occupied... more»

Sufi Conference Held In Kashmir, Lays Emphasis On Peace And Brotherhood

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir): In a bid to revive Sufism in Kashmir, the Voice for Peace and... more»

Mexican Journalist Is Shot to Death; 12th So Far This Year

CIUDAD VICTORIA, MEXICO — A journalist was shot to death Wednesday in northeastern Mexico as he... more»

Russia threatens retaliation over Norway Arctic island goods ban

Russia has accused Norway of imposing restrictions that block goods destined for Russian-populated... more»

Paris attacker found guilty as historic trial ends

The only survivor of the group behind the November 2015 Paris attacks has been found guilty of... more»

Search

Back to Top