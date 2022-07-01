Europe heatwave breaks multiple June records

Intense heat across much of Europe has seen June temperature records broken from the Arctic Circle to North Africa.

The ferocious heatwave has caused temperatures to rise well above the June average for many countries, in some cases by as much as 20 degrees.

Norway recorded a temperature of 32.5C at Banak on Wednesday, reportedly the highest temperature ever recorded within the Arctic Circle in Europe, and significantly higher than the June average of 13C.

Poland saw temperatures reach the mid-thirties on Monday, and parts of eastern Germany saw several locations reach 37C.

June temperature records were also broken in Slovenia and Croatia, while Bosnia and Herzegovina saw temperatures 0.2C below the June record at 41C.

The extreme heat has also extended to North Africa, where temperatures in Tunisia equalled its monthly record of 48.7C on Monday.

Elsewhere in Europe, an outbreak of thunderstorms caused a devastating mudslide in southern Austria, killing one person and flooding houses and roads in the Carinthia region.

Further thunderstorms are expected later in the week, with damaging hail, torrential downpours and gusty winds expected.__BBC