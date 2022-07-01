Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Europe heatwave breaks multiple June records
Europe heatwave breaks multiple June records

Europe heatwave breaks multiple June records

Europe 2022-07-01, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Intense heat across much of Europe has seen June temperature records broken from the Arctic Circle to North Africa.

The ferocious heatwave has caused temperatures to rise well above the June average for many countries, in some cases by as much as 20 degrees.

Norway recorded a temperature of 32.5C at Banak on Wednesday, reportedly the highest temperature ever recorded within the Arctic Circle in Europe, and significantly higher than the June average of 13C.

Poland saw temperatures reach the mid-thirties on Monday, and parts of eastern Germany saw several locations reach 37C.

June temperature records were also broken in Slovenia and Croatia, while Bosnia and Herzegovina saw temperatures 0.2C below the June record at 41C.

The extreme heat has also extended to North Africa, where temperatures in Tunisia equalled its monthly record of 48.7C on Monday.

Elsewhere in Europe, an outbreak of thunderstorms caused a devastating mudslide in southern Austria, killing one person and flooding houses and roads in the Carinthia region.

Further thunderstorms are expected later in the week, with damaging hail, torrential downpours and gusty winds expected.__BBC

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

‘Unfounded allegations’: EU resumes funding of Palestinian NGOs

Ramallah, Occupied West Bank – The European Union (EU) has told two prominent Palestinian NGOs... more»

AJK opposition locks entrance to assembly hall

MUZAFFARABAD: Opposition lawmakers in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Wednesday created a scene in... more»

Putin rejects Johnson’s claim a woman wouldn’t have invaded Ukraine

LONDON: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday rejected British Prime Minister Boris... more»

GI Tag To J&K Saffron And Promotion Of Kashmiri Products

Srinagar: (IANS) The J&K government has launched new initiatives to promote the marketing and... more»

Europe heatwave breaks multiple June records

Intense heat across much of Europe has seen June temperature records broken from the Arctic Circle... more»

China opposes India’s plan to hold G20 meeting in Occupied Jammu & Kashmir

BEIJING: China on Thursday opposed the Indian plan of holding the G-20 meeting in Indian Occupied... more»

Sufi Conference Held In Kashmir, Lays Emphasis On Peace And Brotherhood

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir): In a bid to revive Sufism in Kashmir, the Voice for Peace and... more»

Mexican Journalist Is Shot to Death; 12th So Far This Year

CIUDAD VICTORIA, MEXICO — A journalist was shot to death Wednesday in northeastern Mexico as he... more»

Russia threatens retaliation over Norway Arctic island goods ban

Russia has accused Norway of imposing restrictions that block goods destined for Russian-populated... more»

Paris attacker found guilty as historic trial ends

The only survivor of the group behind the November 2015 Paris attacks has been found guilty of... more»

Search

Back to Top