Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Paris attacker found guilty as historic trial ends
Paris attacker found guilty as historic trial ends

Paris attacker found guilty as historic trial ends

Europe 2022-06-30, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

The only survivor of the group behind the November 2015 Paris attacks has been found guilty of terrorism and murder charges.

Salah Abdeslam received a rare full-life prison term for his role in the gun and bomb attacks that killed 130 people.

The court convicted all 20 men put on trial – 19 of them on terrorism charges.

The trial – the biggest in modern French history – began last September.

For more than nine months, victims, journalists, and the families of the dead lined up outside the specially-built courtroom in Paris to piece together the story of the worst attack in France since World War Two.

The attacks across bars, restaurants, the national football stadium and Bataclan music venue on 13 November 2015 saw hundreds injured alongside those killed.

Abdeslam told the court this week that he was “not a murderer, or a killer” and that to convict him of that would be “an injustice”.

He also claimed during the trial that he decided not to detonate his suicide vest on the night of the attack and disposed of it in a Paris suburb.

However, the court accepted evidence that the suicide vest was defective, and therefore it did not believe that Abdeslam had experienced a last-minute change of heart.

His full-life sentence is the most severe penalty for criminals that can be imposed under French law, with only a small chance of parole after 30 years.

It is only the fifth time it has been handed down since 1994.

Among the other defendants, six, who are believed to have died in the attacks, were tried in their absence.

The court handed down prison terms ranging from two years to Abdeslam’s full-life sentence.

Mohamed Abrini, who was accused of providing logistical support, was also sentenced by the court to a life sentence with 22 years as a minimum term.__BBC

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Russia threatens retaliation over Norway Arctic island goods ban

Russia has accused Norway of imposing restrictions that block goods destined for Russian-populated... more»

Paris attacker found guilty as historic trial ends

The only survivor of the group behind the November 2015 Paris attacks has been found guilty of... more»

Pakistan: Women’s Rights And Laws; A Long Way To Go

In Pakistan, violence against women is both a crime and a socially accepted norm. Though gender... more»

Russia poses a ’direct threat’ to NATO security: Stoltenberg

NATO leaders meeting in Madrid on June 29 are set to label Russia a menace to their security as... more»

UN expresses concern over arrest of Indian journalist Mohammad Zubair

A UN spokesman, asked about the arrest of prominent Indian journalist Mohammad Zubair, said on... more»

After Sri Lanka now in Pakistan: Woman dies in Karachi protest against power cuts

A 60-year-old woman reportedly died in police action in Mauripur area of the port city of Karachi... more»

Pakistan: PSO struggles with oil imports as foreign banks remain distrustful

By Ariba ShahidPakistan’s oil imports have been hit by the continuing crisis of a lack of trust... more»

Pakistan’s ‘toxic’ economy

As the rupee recovers some of its lost ground after China gave a loan of $2.3 billion to Pakistan,... more»

Scottish independence: 19 October 2023 proposed as date for referendum

Scotland’s first minister has proposed 19 October 2023 as the date for another referendum on... more»

Turkey agrees to back Finland, Sweden for NATO membership

Finland’s President Niinisto said on Tuesday that Turkey has agreed to support Finland and... more»

Search

Back to Top