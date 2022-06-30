Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Mexican Journalist Is Shot to Death; 12th So Far This Year
Mexican Journalist Is Shot to Death; 12th So Far This Year

Mexican Journalist Is Shot to Death; 12th So Far This Year

International 2022-06-30, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

CIUDAD VICTORIA, MEXICO — A journalist was shot to death Wednesday in northeastern Mexico as he was leaving his house with his 23-year-old daughter, who was seriously injured, according to state prosecutors and the newspaper that employed him.

Antonio de la Cruz, 47, was a reporter for the local newspaper Expreso for almost three decades. His death brings to 12 the number of journalists killed this year in the country, the deadliest for the Mexican press.

De la Cruz was shot at the door of his house in Ciudad Victoria, capital of the state of Tamaulipas on the U.S. border. The region is mired in violence linked to organized crime.

Expreso covers all kinds of news in the city, including security issues. De la Cruz reported on rural and social topics such as water shortages.

He also covered the Movimiento Ciudadano political party and its local deputy, Gustavo Cardenas Gutiérrez, who condemned the killing.

De la Cruz was “very aware of the reality of Tamaulipas, very brave,” Miguel Domínguez, director of the newspaper, said in an interview with Milenio Televisión.

“He never expressed any concern to us,” Domínguez said.

Expreso has been targeted over the years. In 2012, one of the worst years of drug cartel violence, a car bomb exploded in front of the newspaper’s building.

In 2018, a cooler with a human head inside was left at the newspaper, with a warning not to report on violence in the city.

The governor of Tamaulipas, Francisco García Cabeza de Vaca, promised an investigation of the killing so that “this cowardly crime does not go unpunished.”

The state prosecutor’s office said the specialized unit for investigating crimes against freedom of expression had been informed. The federal prosecutor’s office said it was opening an investigation.__Voice of America

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Mexican Journalist Is Shot to Death; 12th So Far This Year

CIUDAD VICTORIA, MEXICO — A journalist was shot to death Wednesday in northeastern Mexico as he... more»

Russia threatens retaliation over Norway Arctic island goods ban

Russia has accused Norway of imposing restrictions that block goods destined for Russian-populated... more»

Paris attacker found guilty as historic trial ends

The only survivor of the group behind the November 2015 Paris attacks has been found guilty of... more»

Pakistan: Women’s Rights And Laws; A Long Way To Go

In Pakistan, violence against women is both a crime and a socially accepted norm. Though gender... more»

Russia poses a ’direct threat’ to NATO security: Stoltenberg

NATO leaders meeting in Madrid on June 29 are set to label Russia a menace to their security as... more»

UN expresses concern over arrest of Indian journalist Mohammad Zubair

A UN spokesman, asked about the arrest of prominent Indian journalist Mohammad Zubair, said on... more»

After Sri Lanka now in Pakistan: Woman dies in Karachi protest against power cuts

A 60-year-old woman reportedly died in police action in Mauripur area of the port city of Karachi... more»

Pakistan: PSO struggles with oil imports as foreign banks remain distrustful

By Ariba ShahidPakistan’s oil imports have been hit by the continuing crisis of a lack of trust... more»

Pakistan’s ‘toxic’ economy

As the rupee recovers some of its lost ground after China gave a loan of $2.3 billion to Pakistan,... more»

Scottish independence: 19 October 2023 proposed as date for referendum

Scotland’s first minister has proposed 19 October 2023 as the date for another referendum on... more»

Search

Back to Top