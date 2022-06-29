Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Turkey agrees to back Finland, Sweden for NATO membership
Turkey agrees to back Finland, Sweden for NATO membership

Turkey agrees to back Finland, Sweden for NATO membership

Europe 2022-06-29, by Comments Off 2
Print Friendly

Finland’s President Niinisto said on Tuesday that Turkey has agreed to support Finland and Sweden’s joint membership of NATO, on the first day of the alliance’s summit in the Spanish capital Madrid.

Niinisto said the breakthrough came after the three countries signed a joint memorandum “to extend their full support against threats to each other’s security”.

Turkey had blocked bids by Sweden and Finland to join the Western military alliance, accusing them of supporting groups Ankara views as terrorists.__Tribune.com

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Pakistan: PSO struggles with oil imports as foreign banks remain distrustful

By Ariba ShahidPakistan’s oil imports have been hit by the continuing crisis of a lack of trust... more»

Pakistan’s ‘toxic’ economy

As the rupee recovers some of its lost ground after China gave a loan of $2.3 billion to Pakistan,... more»

Scottish independence: 19 October 2023 proposed as date for referendum

Scotland’s first minister has proposed 19 October 2023 as the date for another referendum on... more»

Turkey agrees to back Finland, Sweden for NATO membership

Finland’s President Niinisto said on Tuesday that Turkey has agreed to support Finland and... more»

Police baton-charge lyari residents for protesting against power cuts

The Karachi police on Tuesday used tear gas and baton-charged protesting residents of Lyari near... more»

‘US To Send Ukraine Air-Defence Missiles’

ELMAU CASTLE – The United States is planning to send Ukraine sophisticated anti-aircraft... more»

UK presses on with Brexit rules rewrite

Britain is ramping up a feud with the European Union by pressing on with a plan to rip up parts of... more»

Pakistan survives bankruptcy; prosperity next target; claims PM Sharif

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday said that having steered Pakistan out of the verge... more»

India, EU resume free trade talks after nine-year gap

India and the European Union resumed talks Monday on a free-trade deal after a nine-year gap, as... more»

Pakistan’s participation in BRICS dialogue ‘blocked by one member’: FO

The Foreign Office (Pakistan) on Monday confirmed that a member of the five-nation summit BRICS... more»

Search

Back to Top